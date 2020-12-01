Cold front will arrive in the country starting this Tuesday

QCOSTARICA – Cold front #4 will arrive in the country starting this Tuesday, December 1 and will cause rains in different sectors of the country, forecasts the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN) – the national weather service.

The cold push will continue until Wednesday, the worst of the two days of the cold front, added the IMN alert.

The heavy rains will fall mainly on the Caribbean slope, the North Zone and different parts of the Central Valley and the accumulated rains are estimated between 100 mm in periods of 24 hours.

On the other hand, for the Pacific slope, variable cloudiness between partial and total is expected with isolated rains and occasional showers until early at night.

The IMN also forecasts an increase in strong winds with gusts between 40 and 60 km/h in the Central Valley and between 50 and 90 km/h in Guanacaste and the mountain ranges.

Authorities recommend to take extreme precautions due to strong winds and their possible impact on roofs, electrical wiring, trees, as well as in national parks and near volcanoes.

They also ask to be careful in areas of vulnerability due to saturation of the sewers.