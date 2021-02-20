Saturday 20 February 2021
type here...
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

Covid-19 in Costa Rica: Lowest number of hospitalized in the last seven months

289 patients were in medical centers, just over half in intensive care. Respect for the measures by a large part of the population is one of the possible reasons for the drop in cases of covid-19, hospitalizations and deaths in recent weeks.

by Rico
10

QCOSTARICA – The downward trend of new cases continues. With that the number of people in hospital, numbers not seen since July last year.

Respect for the measures by a large part of the population is one of the possible reasons for the drop in cases of covid-19, hospitalizations and deaths in recent weeks

This Friday, February 19, the Ministry of Health reported  289 people occupied a hospital bed due to complications from covid-19.

- Advertisement -

The last time we saw the number of hospitalizations that low was on July 22 when the number of hospitalized was 285 and steadily grew, peaking at 658 on December 21, declining from there, below 500 for the first time on January 23.

However, we will have to hold off the celebrations given that more than half, 155 or 53%, of covid patients currently in hospital are in the ICU. These are critically ill patients ranging in ages from 15 to 96.

Encouraging

Shortly before the announcement of the numbers on Friday, the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) announced that it was reducing the number of covid beds in its system due to the drop in hospitalizations.

Caja is reducing the number of hospital beds dedicated to covid-19 patients while the numbers of hospitalizations and infections continue to drop

- Advertisement -

Caja management said the beds that had been used exclusively of covid-19 patients were now being used once again for patients with other pathologies and surgeries that were postponed due to the pandemic.

“We must take this very cautiously. In the last three weeks, the beds for mild patients have been reduced, but not so those for intensive care,” said Mario Ruiz Cubillo, the institution’s medical manager.

“We are going to take advantage of it to treat other pathologies, with the understanding that cases may increase again and thus again we will increase the covid beds. It is not yet known why the decrease in cases occurs and they may rise again,” he added.

According to Yerly Alvarado Padilla, advisor to the Medical Management, the reduction began in places where the number of beds allows it, such as the San Juan de Dios Hospital, the Alajuela Hospital, Enrique Baltodano from Liberia, Tony Facio from Limón and the San Carlos Hospital.

“This is a process that began three weeks ago gradually and according to the occupation it was allowing it, in order to recover hospital capacity for non-covid care,” said Alvarado.

In addition, the Ceaco (Specialized Center for Covid-19 Care), will gradually return to its original use, the Cenare, while comprehensive care of covid-19 patients will continue at the Calderón Guardia Hospital.

- Advertisement -

However, the CCSS stressed in a statement, “the approach to emergencies remains the same. If a person is in hospital conditions and has covid-19, they will be treated at the closest hospital to them and from there referred.”

By the numbers

On Friday, the Deputy Minister of Health, Roberto González reported 437 new cases for Friday, bringing the accumulated confirmed cases to 201,678, of which 169,053 people have recovered, and 29,682 people continue infected.

On Friday, 7 deaths associated with Covid-19 were reported, for a total of 2,763 deaths, of which 1,728 men and 1,035 women, ranging in age from 2 to 101 years of age.

Time to be cautious

The drop in infections, hospitalizations, deaths and contagion rate have led the authorities to relax measures such as vehicle restriction and meeting capacity, although always with the warning to maintain key measures such as the use of masks, hand washing and cleaning. distance between people.

Another recommendation is to avoid places with poor ventilation.

It is expected that more measures will be relaxed for the month of March, with the proviso that the numbers continue to drop or remain stable.

However, this is also the time, I believe, to be more cautious and continue our own respect for the measures, such as the use a mask, washing hands and maintaining social distancing, while others may relax theirs, maybe concluding that the worst of the pandemic is over.

 

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleDemographer: ‘Costa Rica is experiencing a paradoxical scenario: drop in cases of covid-19 and increase in the contagion rate’
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Demographer: ‘Costa Rica is experiencing a paradoxical scenario: drop in cases of covid-19 and increase in the contagion rate’

QCOSTARICA - "We are experiencing the paradoxical situation of reduction in...
Read more

58 or older? This you what should know about the COVID-19 vaccination

QCOSTARICA -  On Tuesday this week, a new batch of COVID-19...
Read more

MOST READ

Covid-19 in Costa Rica: Lowest number of hospitalized in the last seven months

Health

Now in Costa Rica robot that promises to ‘destroy’ virus that causes covid-19

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - A robot that, using ultraviolet (UV) light radiation, is capable of destroying SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes covid-19 (and other viruses or...
Health

Covid-19 in Costa Rica: New coronavirus: Country registers steep drop in deaths; Health reports 16 in the last three days

Rico -
RICO's COVID DIGEST - It's almost as if covid-19 took a break, resulting in the drop in the daily number of new cases and...
Expat Focus

Border runs in times of Covid

Rico -
Q EXPAT FOCUS - March 2 is quickly approaching and many non-resident expats are looking at ways to be able to continue to live...
San Jose

Assaults and robberies fell 62% in the San Jose during start of 2021

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - In the first 44 days of 2021, the Ministerio de Seguridad Pública (MSP) - Ministry of Public Security - reports a 62%...
National

Eliminating vehicle restriction on weekends being evaluated

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Government announced Sunday night that it is evaluating lifting the sanitary vehicle restriction on weekends starting in March. This was confirmed by...
Colombia

There’s A Good Chance Your Valentine’s Flowers Come From Colombia

Q24N -
QCOLOMBIA – If you send a bouquet of roses for Valentine’s Day, chances are they were grown in Colombia. It remains the No. 1...
Front Page

Costa Rica to create aerospace agency like NASA, but in a small way

Rico -
RICO's DIGEST - The first steps are being taken to create an aerospace agency in Costa Rica, something like NASA, but in a small...
Heredia

Man pretented exercising in the street to approach women and masturbate in front of them

Q Costa Rica -
HQ - A man, whose identity was not revealed, was arrested Friday in Heredia, for being a suspect in the crime of street sexual...
Health

Disinfecting tables, doors or supermarket purchases is of little use against covid-19

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Cleaning and disinfecting with alcohol, several times a day, tables, doorknobs, desks, and any other surface in the home; sanitizing grocery bags...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.