COVID-19 in Costa Rica: Number of confirmed cases reaches 120,939

QCOSTARICA – On Thursday, November 12, the Minister of Health reported 1,171 new cases of COVID-19, of which 264 are by epidemiological link and 907 by testing, for a total of 120,939 confirmed cases, with an age range of zero to 101 years.

There are 58,549 women and 62,390 men, of which 102,554 are Costa Rican and 18,385 are foreigners.

There are 74,255 people recovered, of which 35,780 are women and 38,475 are men.

489 people are hospitalized, 191 of them in intensive care with an age range of 25 to 90 years.

For Thursday, 14 deaths are reported: 10 men and four women, with an age range of 49 to 99 years.

In total there are 1,527 deaths related to COVID-19: 577 women and 950 men, with an age range of nine to 101 years.

Agreement signed for vaccine

President Carlos Alvarado, announced that the Ministry of Health and the National Emergency Commission (CNE) signed an agreement with AstraZeneca to supply one million doses of its candidate vaccine against COVID-19, AZD1222, developed together with the University of Oxford.

Said million doses will cover half a million people because two applications are required for each person.

It is estimated that the vaccine will be available as of the first quarter of 2021, if the clinical trials underway are successful and subject to approval by regulatory agencies. Each dose will be priced at a cost of $4 (two doses per person), the price that does not include distribution costs that will be additional.