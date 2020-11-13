Friday, 13 November 2020
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

COVID-19 in Costa Rica: Number of confirmed cases reaches 120,939

by Rico
21

QCOSTARICA – On Thursday, November 12, the Minister of Health reported 1,171 new cases of COVID-19, of which 264 are by epidemiological link and 907 by testing, for a total of 120,939 confirmed cases, with an age range of zero to 101 years.

There are 58,549 women and 62,390 men, of which 102,554 are Costa Rican and 18,385 are foreigners.

There are 74,255 people recovered, of which 35,780 are women and 38,475 are men.

- Advertisement -

489 people are hospitalized, 191 of them in intensive care with an age range of 25 to 90 years.

For Thursday, 14  deaths are reported: 10 men and four women, with an age range of 49 to 99 years.

In total there are 1,527 deaths related to COVID-19: 577 women and 950 men, with an age range of nine to 101 years.

Agreement signed for vaccine

- Advertisement -

President Carlos Alvarado, announced that the Ministry of Health and the National Emergency Commission (CNE) signed an agreement with AstraZeneca to supply one million doses of its candidate vaccine against COVID-19, AZD1222, developed together with the University of Oxford.

Said million doses will cover half a million people because two applications are required for each person.

It is estimated that the vaccine will be available as of the first quarter of 2021, if the clinical trials underway are successful and subject to approval by regulatory agencies. Each dose will be priced at a cost of $4 (two doses per person), the price that does not include distribution costs that will be additional.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleRuta 27 concessionaire: “10 years have passed and we must find a solution”
Next articleCosta Rica signs with AstraZeneca to supply candidate vaccine against COVID-19
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Costa Rica signs with AstraZeneca to supply candidate vaccine against COVID-19

Health Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Ministry of Health and the National Emergency Commission...
Read more

Government: Vehicle restriction reduces mobility, parties and crashes that saturate ICU

Health Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The sanitary vehicular restriction has been "effective" and must...
Read more

MOST READ

Nicaragua

Eta Increases Covid-19 Risk in Nicaragua and Honduras

Q24N -
TODAY NICARAGUA – The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) warned that the passage of Hurricane Eta through Nicaragua and Honduras increased the risk of...
Read more
Expat Focus

Foreigners will NOT have their driving privileges extended past Nov 18

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Usually, foreigners can use their foreign driver's license for a period of three months from the moment they enter the country, this...
Redaqted

Tourists changed booking patterns: they wait to last minute

Rico -
Q TRAVEL - Before beginning to perceive the first trade winds of the season, Costa Ricans took advantage of the arrival of November to...
Economic Policy

Agreement with Nicaragua opens northern border to the entry of temporary workers to Costa Rica

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - In an attempt to save the harvests due to a lack of manual labor caused by the pandemic and the government's policies...
Travel

Iberia plans to add a fourth weekly flight to Costa Rica in December

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Spanish airline Iberia plans to increase to four weekly flights to Costa Rica in December, as part of a general plan...
National

Criminal gang that exploited women charged from ¢16,000 to ¢500,000 for sexual services

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Immigration police, under the direction of the La Fortuna de San Carlos Prosecutor's Office, dismantled an alleged criminal organization dedicated to...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.