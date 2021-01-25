Covid-19 pandemic drives global computer sales

Q TECH – Covid-19 resurrected the worldwide sale of desktop and laptop oomputers last year were up by more than 13% worldwide in 2020.

The exceptionally high demand for Personal Computers (PCs) in 2020 is a direct consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic. As working and learning became home-based, many professionals and students opted to purchase or update their hardware to be able to work or study in the best possible conditions.

- Advertisement -

Last year, some 302.6 million PCs shipped worldwide, compared to 267.6 million in 2019, according to the latest figures from IDC. This represents the PC market’s strongest annual growth since 2010.

Lenovo, formerly IBM, ranked first in the market in shipments and market share, shipping some 72.6 million PCs in 2020.

HP ranked second in the annual ranking, shipping 67. 6 million units, followed by Dell, in third, with 50.2 million units.

Apple and Acer came in fourth and fifth, respectively, shipping 23.1 million units and 20.9 million units, respectively.

- Advertisement -

“The digital transformation that has been undertaken over the last year is unparalleled, and computers were at the center of this change. As the world prepares to get vaccinated and overcome Covid-19, it is important to remember that these teams have played a vital role in every stage of this fight, from understanding the virus and synthesizing the vaccine, to social monitoring. and the vaccine list,” explained Rushabh Doshi, research director at Canalys, the leading global technology market analyst firm.