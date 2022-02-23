Covid-19 recedes: fewer people get sick and die

People have returned to a routine with more spaces and times of coexistence

QCOSTARICA – New cases continue to decline, and deaths related to covid-19 show a slight decrease, according to the epidemiological reports of the Ministry of Health.

In the week that ended on February 12, there were 34, 191 new cases, while a while later, Saturday, February 18, the number of new cases was 24,762, a reduction of 27.5% from one week to the next.

In the last week of January, the number of confirmed infections reached almost 40,000.

This Tuesday, the daily average of new cases is 3,537.

In addition, for the first time in recent weeks, deaths from covid-19 fell slightly, with 122 deaths in the seventh epidemiological week of the year, which ended on February 19. The previous week there were 126 deaths related to that disease. The reduction is 3.2% between one week and another.

73% of those who die are people aged 65 and over; 13.1% are in the group between 50 and 64 years old, 11.5% among those between 18 and 49 years old and 1.6% are minors.

Since March 2020, the country has accumulated 7,954 deaths associated with the pandemic.

This Tuesday, February 22, 3,391 new cases are registered, 18 deaths and 982 patients are hospitalized; 134 of these patients remain in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The downward trend in the curve caused by the new omicron variant began in the first week of February, just before the presidential elections.

Also dropping is the contagion of “R” rate. The latest report by the Universidad Hispanoamericana (UH), that keeps track of the speed of reproduction of the virus, at the end of last week, it stood at 0.89, which means that a hundred people infect 89.

