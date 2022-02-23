Paraguay lifts health restrictions due to covid-19

Q24N – Asunción. The Government of Paraguay announced this Tuesday the lifting of all health restrictions due to the covid-19 pandemic, except for the use of masks in closed places and crowded spaces.

“The use of masks will continue to be in force and the efforts against covid-19 will focus on reinforcing the vaccination campaign,” said presidential spokesman Hernán Hutteman, who justified the measure by “the improved epidemiological situation that the country is experiencing.

Hutteman clarified that the use of masks, established by law, will continue to be mandatory both in closed spaces and in open places where the corresponding distance cannot be maintained. The official mentioned that the sanitary measures adopted by the government as of March 2020 will no longer be extended.

“This does not mean that the emergency situation is over. We are going to focus on fully encouraging vaccination because that is the key to get out of this, no more restrictions for citizens, yes vaccines,” he said at a press conference at Government Palace.

The spokesman informed that the requirement of a vaccination card with a complete scheme will continue to be in force for those who enter the country. The protocols will be promoted by the Ministry of Health, as a recommendation, and not as an obligation.

Coinciding with the announcement, the Ministry of Education ordered the return to face-to-face classes in all primary, secondary and university educational establishments. “The PCR (test) in teachers is eliminated but we are going to continue recommending that everyone be vaccinated,” announced the Minister of Education, Manuel Brunetti.

The Minister of Health, Julio Borba, stated that all primary school children who attend classes, from 5 to 12 years old, will be vaccinated in their classrooms.

“Two years have passed, we already know how to live with the virus and it is everyone’s responsibility to try to get out of this situation,” the Secretary of State remarked.

