Covid-19 spike pushes Mexico to sixth place in infections

(Q24N) The cases of Covid-19 keep rising and rising in Mexico. Friday, July 31, set the single-day record so far, with 8,458 new cases. Fatalities have now overtaken the United Kingdom.

Mexico has recorded 439,036 cases and 47,746 fatalities (Aug 3) in the five months since the pandemic first hit Mexico.

Mexico is now sixth in the world with total cases, behind the United States (4,813,647), Brazil (2,733,677), India (1,805,838), Russia (850,870) and South Africa (511,485).

Slightly over 7% of the cases are active, and there are 90,000 suspected cases, because the results are still not yet known.

The Mexican Health Ministry says there were 198,000 cases in July, which adds up to 47% of the total tally.

There are twelve countries that have a higher mortality rate than Mexico, but this is likely to change.

Emergency situation

Half of Mexico’s 32 States are anchored on red alert emergency level status. This indicates the maximum risk of infection.

Health experts are warning that unless Mexico swiftly takes more effective measures, its death toll will rise to above seven million.

Less than 7,300 Covid tests-per-million have been carried out on Mexico’s population.

Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez Gatell, who’s the spokesman for the pandemic in Mexico, says it’s been particularly badly-hit, in part due to a high level of underlying illnesses, including diabetes and high blood pressure.