Monday, 3 August 2020
DONATE
Central AmericaMexico

Covid-19 spike pushes Mexico to sixth place in infections

Mexico now ranks as the nation with the third-highest number of Covid-19 cases, with experts estimating the death toll could rise as high as seven million.

Q24N
By Q24N
7
Modified date:

(Q24N) The cases of Covid-19 keep rising and rising in Mexico. Friday, July 31, set the single-day record so far, with 8,458 new cases. Fatalities have now overtaken the United Kingdom.

A man dressed as the Grim Reaper warns beachgoers in Mexico to return home (AFP)

Mexico has recorded 439,036 cases and 47,746 fatalities (Aug 3) in the five months since the pandemic first hit Mexico.

Mexico is now sixth in the world with total cases, behind the United States (4,813,647), Brazil (2,733,677), India (1,805,838), Russia (850,870) and South Africa (511,485).

- paying the bills -

Slightly over 7% of the cases are active, and there are 90,000 suspected cases, because the results are still not yet known.

The Mexican Health Ministry says there were 198,000 cases in July, which adds up to 47% of the total tally.

There are twelve countries that have a higher mortality rate than Mexico, but this is likely to change.

Emergency situation

Half of Mexico’s 32 States are anchored on red alert emergency level status. This indicates the maximum risk of infection.

Health experts are warning that unless Mexico swiftly takes more effective measures, its death toll will rise to above seven million.

- paying the bills -

Less than 7,300 Covid tests-per-million have been carried out on Mexico’s population.

Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez Gatell, who’s the spokesman for the pandemic in Mexico, says it’s been particularly badly-hit, in part due to a high level of underlying illnesses, including diabetes and high blood pressure.

Previous articleBrazil’s first lady tests positive for Covid-19
Next articleLatin America current epidemic battleground
Q24N
Q24N
Q24N is an aggregator of news for Latin America. Reports from Mexico to the tip of Chile and Caribbean are sourced for our readers to find all their Latin America news in one place.

Related Articles

Latin America current epidemic battleground

Latin America Q24N -
Latin America is becoming the epicenter battleground for the Covid-19 pandemic,...
Read more

(Photos) Coronavirus overwhelms cemetery in Mexico

Mexico Rico -
Mexico is one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus....
Read more

MOST READ

HQ

Crashes vehicle and strips naked in public

Q Costa Rica -
In plain light of day Thursday, in the area of Paso Ancho, San Jose, the driver of one the vehicles involved in a...
Read more
Expat Focus

Costa Rica is a healthier country for retirees than Panama

Christopher Howard -
(EXPAT-FOCUS) Many retirement companies and organizations promote Panama as a better country to live in than Costa Rica. Although Panama offers many perks for...
Trends

How to Get Best Assignment Help From Professional Writing Services

Carter Maddox -
There comes a moment in every student’s life when it becomes almost impossible to handle all duties timely and properly. It’s a rough period...
QToons

AyA Faces US$6.7 million dollars fine

Q Costa Rica -
The Instituto Costarricense de Acueductos y Alcantarillados (AyA) has no choice but to pay. The national water and sewer utility lost an arbitration against...
Nicaragua

Ortega says he’s got the virus under control!

Q24N -
(TODAY NICARAGUA) On Sunday, July 22, Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega made a rare appearance, at which he announced that the country’s death toll was...
National

Owners of confiscated cars will only have 3 months to reclaim them

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The owners of cars seized cars by police for would have only three months to get their vehicles from the impound before they...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA