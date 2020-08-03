Monday, 3 August 2020
Brazil’s first lady tests positive for Covid-19

Brazil`s First Lady Mchelle Bolsonaro is being closely monitored by health experts, after testing positive for Covid-19, but is not showing full blown symptoms of the illness so far.

(Q24N) Michelle Bolsonaro’s positive test for COVID 19, follows a rally in the capital Brasilia during which she gave a speech with a mask on.

First lady of Brazil tests positive for coronavirus (ANSA)

Michelle aged 38, is reported in good health and following the advice of experts.

Her husband, 65-year-old President Jair Bolsonaro has recovered from COVID. He reported that he’d tested positive on July 6th and spent more than two weeks in self-imposed isolation in the Presidential Palace. At that time he had symptoms, which included fever and a cough.

Science and Technology Minister Marcos Pontes aged 57, has announced he’s tested positive, being the fifth member of the Government to be taken ill.

Brazil has just re-opened its borders to international air travel for the first time since March. Yet, it has the second-highest infection rate in the World, with 2.5 million people infected and more than 90,000 deaths.

In the last day, President Bolsonaro attended a water supply installation inauguration in the State of Bahia, lowering his mask and shaking hands. Before COVID took its deadly grip in Brazil he had described it as: “A little flu.”

