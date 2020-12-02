Wednesday, 2 December 2020
HealthRedaqted

COVID-19 the leading cause of deaths in Costa Rica

by Q Costa Rica
8

QCOSTARICA – COVID-19 is already the leading cause of death in Costa Rica. This was detailed this Tuesday in a press conference by the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas.

“COVID-19, compared to previous years as a single causal entity, became the leading cause of death in Costa Rica,” Salas said.

- Advertisement -

In years past, cardiovascular disease had led as the leading cause.

As of Tueday, there were 1,731 deaths related to the new coronavirus, of which 653 are women and 1,078 men, with an age range of 9 to 101 years.

By age there are 560 adults, 1,169 older adults and two minors.

Considerable hike

- Advertisement -

The numbers from the National Institute of Census and Statistics (INEC) also show this increase in deaths from COVID-19.

Of the 11,550 people who died in the country during the first half of 2020, only 16 of the cases were linked to the pandemic.

At that time, acute myocardial infarction led the cause of death with 573 deaths.

Data shows that between 2016-2018 a total of 4,745 people died from acute myocardial infarction, representing an annual average of 1,582.

That number was surpassed by Covidc-19 related deaths on November 18 – 1,588 – eight months since the first reported death on March 18.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleWhy is the president not paying attention to the AyA crisis?
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Covid-19 in Costa Rica: new daily dases drop dramatically; hospitalizations way up

Health Rico -
QCOSTARICA - For three consecutive days, the numbers of new cases...
Read more

Covid-19 in Costa Rica: Finally Health updates pandemic numbers

Health Rico -
QCOSTARICA - After three days of silence, the Ministry of Health,...
Read more

MOST READ

San Jose

Screaming for a Living: More than 5,000 try to earn a living in the streets of San Jose

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - More than 5,000 people try to earn a living informally in the streets of San José by selling all kinds of products....
Read more
Redaqted

Travel to the United States in a pandemic; what you should know

Q Costa Rica -
CORRECTION: Costa Ricans do not have to quarantine as was indicated in the original report. QCOSTARICA - It is not uncommon for many Ticos to...
National

Criminals Use Dating Website to Extort People

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Criminals discovered a new way to obtain money on the Internet. Through a website of sexual encounters, they establish contact with potential...
Health

“We are already in a second waveof COVID-19 infections”

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The president of the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) - Social Security-, Román Macaya, assured this Wednesday that the country is...
Economy

Costa Rica government spends more on wages than the average of any region in the world

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - It has been said over and over that Costa Rica is the Switzerland of Central America. But when the two are compaired,...
Front Page

We understand why older people like them more now

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica's new twenty rojos* bill was rolled out, circulating in the country on Thursday. And though they may be flashier, made...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.