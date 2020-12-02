Public institutions will be closed from December 24 to January 4

QCOSTARICA – The institutions of the Executive Branch will be closed from December 24 and that they will re-open on January 4, 2021.

“In this way, public servants are granted as vacations on December 24, 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2020,” said Casa Presidencial.

December 25 and January 1 are legal holidays, the other days of the closure are Saturdays and Sundays, non-work days.

The Executive Branch indicated that, among the reasons why these days are granted to workers, is that the closure represents a significant saving for the Government in expenses such as electricity, telecommunications, water, fuel consumption, among others.

In addition, it assured that “many public servants have completed their vacation periods, which is why it is opportune to avoid excessive accumulation of these labor rights and at the same time contribute to the recovery of the tourism sector and the economy.”

The guideline also establishes that those employees involved in the covid-19 emergency could be required by health authorities to work during those dates.

Finally, Casa Presidencial reported that the vacations of the employees of the Ministry of Public Education, the Office of the Attorney General, the National Registry, police forces and emergency care institutions, will be defined by the hierarch of each portfolio.

