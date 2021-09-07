Covid-19 vaccination continues with advance of second doses this week

QCOSTARICA – The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) is continuing its advanced second dose vaccination this week to people between 30 and 57 years of age.

This second week of advanced vaccination is for those who were scheduled to receive their second dose between October 4 and 10.

The second dose is being applied at eight weeks after first shot instead of the twelve, this is largely due to the arrival of more vaccines these past two weeks and the rise in infections due mainly to the delta variant.

Starting this week, the hospitals that had massive days eight weeks ago will have a new campaign, receiving this week only people who had their first dose.

For example, the Hospital México begins this Monday, September 6 at the facilities of the National Learning Institute (INA), in La Uruca.

Starting today, Monday, September 6, the Hopsital Calderón Guardia will be vaccinating in the old outpatient building, in front of the main X-ray entrance in Torre Este.

San Juan de Dios will begin on September 8 in the annex building.

The National Children’s Hospital will be with its vaccination teams from Friday, September 10.

The National Geriatrics and Gerontology will receive this Saturday, September 11.

The different health areas of the CCSS also have a schedule that, to cover a larger population, in many cases includes evening hours or weekends.

The recommendation of the health authorities is to go the same day of the week in which you received the first dose. That is, if you received the first dose on a Tuesday, go on Tuesday, only four weeks earlier than previously scheduled.

However, some health areas could have specific changes depending on the population and could announce changes to those who are assigned to them.

Best is to check your health area website or social media page(s) for locations, hours and other specifications are detailed according to each location.

For example, in Santa Ana (where the Q is located), Coopesana is applying the second dose at the Terrazas Mall and not at the EMAI arts school where the first doses were applied.

If, for any reason, you missed your second dose appointment, you do not lose the right to complete your second dose, however, you must ask directly at your vaccination site to schedule, tis is so because the logistics revolve around those who have their new date this week.

Through a press release, the CCSS recalled that in these cases the center where the first dose was applied should be consulted. Each vaccination center has its own strategies to complete the schedules.

The institution also recalls that people between 12 and 29 years old, regardless of their risk factors, do keep their appointment for 12 weeks after the first injection.

In addition, those over 58 years of age and pregnant women maintain a vaccination schedule with 21 days between one immunization and another.

The specialists remind the population of the importance of completing their vaccination schedule. Having both doses is the way in which the body manages to raise the immune response to combat the complications of covid-19 and thus minimize the risks of hospitalizations and deaths.

The latest data released by the CCSS indicate that, as of Monday, August 30, 3,059,023 people (59.25% of the population) have received their first dose, and 1,219,482 people (23.62% of the population) had completed their immunization against covid-19.

The goal of the CCSS is to vaccinate 4,274,344 people, representing 83% of Costa Rica’s population of 5,163,021, according to CCSS actuarial projections.

