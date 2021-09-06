Monday 6 September 2021
Avianca will resume daily flights between Costa Rica and Panama in December

Airline also detailed that flights to New York and Los Angeles, in the United States, will be every day from December 1

EconomyEconomic RecoveryHQ
By Rico
Avianca will resume daily flights between Costa Rica and Panama in December

QCOSTARICA – Avianca announced that, as of December 1, it will resume the daily flight between San José, Costa Rica, and Panama City, Panama.

Last month, Avianca announced six new routes to San José from Cali, Medellín, Los Angeles, New York, Managua and Mexico

Likewise, the airline explained in a press release that the new routes to New York and Los Angeles, announced last month will also have a daily frequency, also starting in December.

Read more: Avianca opens six new direct routes from Costa Rica

The Colombian flag carrier explained that Costa Rica, as well as El Salvador and Guatemala, are among the countries with the highest projected growth.

“Central America and the United States are very important. Boosting point-to-point connectivity between these destinations is key for us, since in this way we respond to the requests of our customers who increasingly choose direct route options at competitive prices and, of course, our airline is at the forefront to satisfy these needs,” commented David Alemán, Avianca’s director for Central and South America.

The airline reported that the launch of these routes responds to the needs of travelers, who will now be able to enjoy a tailor-made travel option, nonstop and at competitive prices.

The airline also said that it will have a daily flight between Guatemala City and Washington D.C., Miami and New York.

Meanwhile, it has resumed the frequency to three times a week between El Salvador and Panama City.

Avianca currently has 99 different flight routes in Latin America, 2,680 weekly flights and more than 400,000 seats available per week.

The airline carried out, between 2017 and 2019, a plan to reorganize its business in Costa Rica, which implied eliminating routes and laying off personnel in the country.

Read more: Despite filing chapter 11 in the U.S., Avianca tells its customers “it’s business as usual”

Like most commercial airlines, Avianca had to keep its aircraft on the ground for three months due to the pandemic.

The health crisis also ended up pushing the company into a debt restructuring process.

Read more: Avianca Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in US

In 2020, the company received authorization from the US courts of the reorganization plan to secure US$1.6 billion in commitments to finance its exit from Chapter 11 (bankruptcy and reorganization law in the United States).

