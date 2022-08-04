Covid symptoms have changed: now there is persistent cough and shortness of breath

QCOSTARICA – When the covid-19 pandemic began, among the most relevant symptoms was the loss of smell and taste, however, this has changed and the symptoms of cough, fatigue and shortness of breath predominate.

“Covid has become a very frequent infection in the country, the symptoms have changed and it is difficult to recognize them from the common flu, but this does not mean that it is less severe.

“People with other diseases such as hypertension or previous heart attacks, and fighting this infection can worsen the disease,” explained Dr. Christian Campos, Pulmonologist at MediSmart.

In the case of having had the disease and the symptoms of cough and shortness of breath persist, the ideal is to consult a doctor due to pulmonary sequelae.

There is an international guide that recommends seeing patients who persist with alterations after three months. They are categorized as patients with sequelae or chronic covid.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, in the week of July 17 to 23, it reported 16,010 cases, 383 daily hospitalizations and 50 deaths, the highest number of the year.

“People with symptoms should be tested so as not to infect vulnerable people, vaccination helped reduce mortality, but it is still lethal,” Campos said.

The population at risk are adults over 65 years of age, with risk factors such as hypertension, morbidity, diabetes and heart attacks.

