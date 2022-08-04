Thursday 4 August 2022
type here...
Search

Covid symptoms have changed: now there is persistent cough and shortness of breath

HealthMore News
By Q Costa Rica
Paying the bills

Latest

Costa Rica announces covid-19 vaccines are not mandatory

QCOSTARICA - On Wednesday, President Rodrigo Chaves and the...
Read more

Covid symptoms have changed: now there is persistent cough and shortness of breath

QCOSTARICA - When the covid-19 pandemic began, among the...
Read more

President Chaves wants to set ‘ceiling’ on gasolline prices

QCOSTARICA - President Rodrigo Chaves, on Wednesday, requested a...
Read more

Meet the monster of Rio Frio

QCOSTARICA -From Alan Jara, we have a photo of...
Read more

Winning the presidency with only 20% of valid votes is proposed

QCOSTARICA - In order to save resources for the...
Read more

Sinpe Móvil allows an ‘ant-like evasion’, according to experts

QCOSTARICA - The Sinpe Móvil platform has become a...
Read more

5 Factors To Consider Before You Play Online Slot Games

Slot machine games are one of the most popular...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢667.83 Buy

¢674.63 Sell

04 August 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – When the covid-19 pandemic began, among the most relevant symptoms was the loss of smell and taste, however, this has changed and the symptoms of cough, fatigue and shortness of breath predominate.

“Covid has become a very frequent infection in the country, the symptoms have changed and it is difficult to recognize them from the common flu, but this does not mean that it is less severe.

- Advertisement -

“People with other diseases such as hypertension or previous heart attacks, and fighting this infection can worsen the disease,” explained Dr. Christian Campos, Pulmonologist at MediSmart.

In the case of having had the disease and the symptoms of cough and shortness of breath persist, the ideal is to consult a doctor due to pulmonary sequelae.

There is an international guide that recommends seeing patients who persist with alterations after three months. They are categorized as patients with sequelae or chronic covid.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, in the week of July 17 to 23, it reported 16,010 cases, 383 daily hospitalizations and 50 deaths, the highest number of the year.

“People with symptoms should be tested so as not to infect vulnerable people, vaccination helped reduce mortality, but it is still lethal,” Campos said.

The population at risk are adults over 65 years of age, with risk factors such as hypertension, morbidity, diabetes and heart attacks.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articlePresident Chaves wants to set ‘ceiling’ on gasolline prices
Next articleCosta Rica announces covid-19 vaccines are not mandatory
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Costa Rica announces covid-19 vaccines are not mandatory

QCOSTARICA - On Wednesday, President Rodrigo Chaves and the Minister of...
Read more

Lack of data on covid-19 creates a feeling that Covid is over, experts warn

QCOSTARICA - May 30, 2022, is the last date for which...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Infrastructure

11 companies bid for vehicular inspection; Riteve stands aside for now

QCOSTARICA - A total of eleven companies submitted their...
Argentina

“The green madness”: Thousands of dollars found in a dump in Argentina

Q24N - Multiple versions of a hidden treasure have...
Paying the bills