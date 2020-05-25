Monday, 25 May 2020
DONATE
QBrieflyNationalSan Jose

Criminal judge disrespects sanitary vehicular restriction, ensues police chase

Rico
By Rico
0
Modified date:

The Ministerio de Seguridad Pública confirmed that a criminal court judge disregarded the sanitary vehicle restriction and fled, after being stopped at a police checkpoint at 8:10 pm on Saturday.

The vehicular restrictions are from 7:00 pm to 5:00 m on weekends and from 10 pm to 5 am on weekdays. Image for illustrative purposes

This is a driver, surnamed Fernández, 31, who, according to the police report, was driving a grey Kia vehicle,  with a passenger, when he was asked to stop, asked for his ID and job letter to exonerate him from the sanitary vehicle restriction.

On weekends, the sanitary vehicle restriction extends from 7 pm to 5am, the reason why, on their way through the 25 de Julio citadel, Hatillo, the officers asked the judicial officer to stop.

- paying the bills -

“Learning that he was violating the sanitary restriction, he flees, heads eastbound, then takes Circunvalación, enters Hatillo 3 against traffic, along the fair’s boulevard and continues to flee towards Sabana Sur,” says the police report

The report continued that the driver then entered the area of ​​Sabana Oeste, on Calle Morenos, and entered a condominium near La Nunciatura, in the parking area.

At no time did the police did not lose sight of the vehicle.

Approached Fernández said he was a judge and added that he would not get out of the vehicle. He finally did and was promptly arrested.

The driver, who has served as a public defender and criminal judge in the Desamparados Courts and other judicial offices, is exposed, in addition to the sanctions for non-compliance with the health restriction, charges for disrespect of authority and reckless driving.

- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
Previous articleForeigner committing murder in Costa Rica cannot be denied citizenship
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Criminal judge disrespects sanitary vehicular restriction, ensues police chase

QBriefly Rico -
The Ministerio de Seguridad Pública confirmed that a criminal court judge...
Read more

Foreigner committing murder in Costa Rica cannot be denied citizenship

National Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) It is almost impossible to believe, but it is so....
Read more

MOST READ

Nicaragua

Dozens of Americans leave Nicaragua due to increases in Covid-19

Q24N -
(QCOSTARICA) Dozens of Americans left Nicaragua on Wednesday on an emergency flight authorized by the U.S. Embassy in Managua, in the face of a...
Read more
Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Costa Rica: Confirmed cases now at 866, Gvt accused by Nicaragua of closing border

Rico -
Health Minister Daniel Salas confirmed at noon Monday that the country added three new cases of people infected with Covid-19, the total now standing...
Health

Use of a mask is mandatory for bus and taxi drivers

Q Costa Rica -
The use of face masks or face shields is now mandatory for bus and taxi drivers during their work shifts. This is established in the...
Lighter Side

Bono Proteger: the inequalities of the favored and the still forgotten

Q Costa Rica -
The inequalities of the favored and the still forgotten
QBriefly

5.1 magnitude earthquake shakes Nicaragua

Q Costa Rica -
A magnitude 5.1 earthquake shook Nicaragua on Tuesday night. The tremor was recorded at 9:30 pm with the epicenter 73 kilometers west of San Juan...
Reports

How Communists Are Exploiting the Coronavirus Pandemic to Create Their “Paradise”

Q Costa Rica -
(Panampost.com) “The crisis has matured! Indecisiveness is a crime! The revolution must be now, and power taken; otherwise, all will be lost!” Vladimir Ilyich...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA