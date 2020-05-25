Criminal judge disrespects sanitary vehicular restriction, ensues police chase

The Ministerio de Seguridad Pública confirmed that a criminal court judge disregarded the sanitary vehicle restriction and fled, after being stopped at a police checkpoint at 8:10 pm on Saturday.

This is a driver, surnamed Fernández, 31, who, according to the police report, was driving a grey Kia vehicle, with a passenger, when he was asked to stop, asked for his ID and job letter to exonerate him from the sanitary vehicle restriction.

On weekends, the sanitary vehicle restriction extends from 7 pm to 5am, the reason why, on their way through the 25 de Julio citadel, Hatillo, the officers asked the judicial officer to stop.

“Learning that he was violating the sanitary restriction, he flees, heads eastbound, then takes Circunvalación, enters Hatillo 3 against traffic, along the fair’s boulevard and continues to flee towards Sabana Sur,” says the police report

The report continued that the driver then entered the area of ​​Sabana Oeste, on Calle Morenos, and entered a condominium near La Nunciatura, in the parking area.

At no time did the police did not lose sight of the vehicle.

Approached Fernández said he was a judge and added that he would not get out of the vehicle. He finally did and was promptly arrested.

The driver, who has served as a public defender and criminal judge in the Desamparados Courts and other judicial offices, is exposed, in addition to the sanctions for non-compliance with the health restriction, charges for disrespect of authority and reckless driving.

