Monday, 25 May 2020
DONATE
NationalRedaqted

Foreigner committing murder in Costa Rica cannot be denied citizenship

The 1950 Naturalizations Law requires foreigners to provide a criminal record from their country of origin, but prevents denial of nationality to foreigners with criminal records in Costa Rica, even for murder and while imprisoned

by Rico
8
National Foreigner committing murder in Costa Rica cannot be denied citizenship

The 1950 Naturalizations Law requires foreigners to provide a criminal record from their country of origin, but prevents denial of nationality to foreigners with criminal records in Costa Rica, even for murder and while imprisoned

Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) It is almost impossible to believe, but it is so. Officials from the Civil Registry of the Tribunal Supremo de Elecciones (TSE) have been forced to go to a prison to hand over Costa Rican nationality to a foreigner who is in prison for homicide.

While Costa Rican society is a victim of criminality, the country’s laws are so outdated and so contrary that they prevent foreigners with criminal records on national soil from claiming Costa Rican nationality.

This situation was revealed by the l Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) and the Civil Registry of the TSE to legislator Gustavo Viales, president of the Legislative Commission on Security and Drug Trafficking.

- payin the bills -

The legislator said that officials from these institutions came to his office to request the commission propose a reform of the Ley de Opciones y Naturalizaciones (Naturalizations Law), which dates to 1950.

The legislator did not specify how many cases the TSE has had to grant Costa Rican nationality to a foreigner with a criminal record in recent years.

Currently, foreigners in the country who want to apply for Costa Rican nationality are only required to have their criminal records from their country of origin, but not from Costa Rica.

This is stipulated in the (Naturalizations Law.

- paying the bills -

“It is inappropriate to request good behavior in your country of origin, but it is not requested in Costa Rica, the country in which you are applying to reside. The Tribunal Supremo de Elecciones has had to go to a prison cell to hand over Costa Rican nationality to a person who is there for murder. If this crime had been committed in his country of origin, he simply would have not been given nationality, it seems to me a huge contradiction. There is no impediment to this happening, the law has been very outdated, since the 1950s,” said Viales.

The proposal aims to reform article 15 of this law by adding a subsection. According to the text, Costa Rican nationality would not be granted in the following cases:

  • When the applicant is from a nation at war with Costa Rica.
  • When it is judicially verified that the applicant has been convicted as a social, political or religious agitator, inside or outside the country or that it has been convicted abroad for that type of activity or for crimes of fraud, theft, fire, falsification of currency or of credit titles or by others of equal or greater gravity, according to the penalties established in our repressive Code or in the special laws for such crimes.
  • When it is judicially verified that the applicant has had a relationship with international trafficking of narcotic, psychotropic, “inhalant” substances or chemical substances destined to the manufacture or dissolution of narcotic drugs, in accordance with the crimes established by law.
  • When the applicant has been convicted in the national or foreign justice system for the commission of a criminal offense or for crimes with penalties exceeding three years or more, according to the crimes established in our legal system or in the special laws for such delinquencies.

The proposal adds that “in the event that the applicant has pending legal proceedings, inside and outside of Costa Rica, the pertinent legal measures will be taken in order to order the suspension of the naturalization process until there is a firm and final judgment. ordered by the respective Courts of Justice”.

“With this proposal, what we want is for there to be greater control when a foreigner wishes to opt for Costa Rican nationality. Currently, only the fact of marrying a Costa Rican person should not constitute a direct route to Costa Rican nationality, mainly from the perspective of national security. Another series of transcendental requirements must be analyzed, such as the crime record abroad and in the national territory,” said Viales.

Previous articleTwo women will be the first to marry in Costa Rica on May 26
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Costa Rica will randomly test for Coronavirus

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Supermarkets, barracks, hairdresser salons, churches, nursing homes, Ebáis and other...
Read more

One month grace for Riteve inspection for May and June

National Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) Vehicle owners whose vehicular inspection (Riteve) comes up in May...
Read more

MOST READ

Latin America

Coronavirus Leads to Nosedive in Remittances in Latin America

Q24N -
(IPS & QCOSTARICA) - Remittances that support millions of households in Latin America and the Caribbean have plunged as family members lose jobs...
Read more
Nicaragua

Nicaragua has stopped providing data on COVID-19 says PAHO

Q24N -
The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) – Organización Panamericana de la Salud (OPS) in Spanish – assured this Tuesday that the Nicaraguan government has...
Coronavirus

Let’s Say There’s a Covid-19 Vaccine—Who Gets It First?

Q Costa Rica -
The race to find a vaccine against Covid-19 is well underway. It has to be—without one, the Before Time is never coming back. More...
Health

Bus passengers ordered isolation after contact with an asymptomatic

Q Costa Rica -
An asymptomatic positive Costa Rican man with COVID-19 boarded a bus to Siquirres, which caused the isolation of the other passengers. The man had...
National

“Green Alert” declared for rains and the proximity of tropical wave One

Q Costa Rica -
The National Emergencies Commission (CNE) declared a "green alert" to the increase in rainfall, at the beginning of the hurricane season in the Caribbean...
Health

Despite call not to, cyclists disrespected the minister and took to the streets in groups

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The long arm of the Minister of Health reached out to a number of cyclists who decided to disobey the order not to...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA