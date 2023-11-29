Wednesday 29 November 2023
type here...
Search

Cruise-type airship balloons to increase tourism in Costa Rica?

From ultralights for two people to airships with a capacity of 80 passengers. These piloted aerial vehicles, built for about 120 years, float in the air filled with a light gas

NationalNews
Rico
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Cruise-type airship balloons to increase tourism in Costa Rica?

QCOSTARICA -- In an effort to revolutionize the aviation...
Read more

Who is Leonard Bernstein’s wife, Costa Rica’s Felicia Montealegre?

QCOSTARICA (Daily Mail) American actor and filmmaker. Bradley Cooper...
Read more

Booming Migrant Charter Flights to Nicaragua Prompt US Crackdown

Q24N (VOA) Cuban and Haitian migrants are increasingly taking...
Read more

Nicaragua’s Miss Universe Title Win Exposes Deep Political Divide

Q24N (VOA) Nicaragua's increasingly isolated and repressive government thought...
Read more

Costa Rica more costly than New York as a travel destination

QCOSTARICA -- Costa Rica is becoming known for being...
Read more

2023 the year with the most homicides against women in history of Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA -- With just over a month left until...
Read more

Violent Year: Costa Rica wave of homicides continues unchecked

QCOSTARICA -- The province of San José has logged...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢528.37 BUY

¢533.34 SELL

29 November 2023 - At The Banks - Source: BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA — In an effort to revolutionize the aviation industry and offer sustainable transportation alternatives, Costa Rican businessman and aviation mechanic, Jesse Blenn, has carried out an innovative project that has also captured global interest; ultralight electric airships, the first in the world for ecological tourism.

Proposed airships to be used in Costa Rica will use helium, which is not flammable. Courtesy/The Republic

Recently, interest in airships has emerged due to their significant potential in terms of energy efficiency and offering comfortable space for cruise-type travel.

These airships have the ability to consume only a fraction of the energy required by airplanes, and can be designed to deliver cargo and passengers without depending on landing strips, unlike conventional aircraft.

- Advertisement -

Currently, there are major projects underway in California, France and England, exploring the various applications and advantages of these modern airships.

The question arises: Why not in Costa Rica?

Blenn has launched a preliminary project, named Da Vinci Costa Rica, to manufacture airships powered by electric motors with lithium batteries. The large version could use just two Tesla motors to carry 80 passengers or 8 tons of cargo over long distances.

“My goal is to be at the eventual Brunca airport in the Southern Zone and take tourists wherever they want by airship, so they can be on an open balcony flying at 100 km/h and at 2,000 meters (2 km) high. It is very safe,” said Blenn.

With versions ranging from compact two-seat models to large-sized airships with capacity for 80 passengers or 8,000 metric tons of cargo, the versatility and adaptability of these airships are key aspects that differentiate them from other similar projects. The smallest is 33 meters long and the largest is up to 110 meters, that is, the size of a soccer field.

“The idea is to provide an exclusive travel experience and at the same time provide an efficient and practical means of transportation for remote areas with little infrastructure. There is interest in the project from an airline from northern Canada, where there are difficulties and high transportation costs, and good possibilities for its use in the Amazon,” Blenn indicated.

- Advertisement -

The business plan is divided into two stages. The first involves the introduction of two-passenger ultralight airships in tourist areas outside the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM) of San Jose, in coastal areas, as long as they take off and land in the same place.

“The airships in operation are old-fashioned, noisy and polluting. We will build a modern airship that is safer, quieter, more economical and has precise control that eliminates the large team of men on the ground to land. Furthermore, with electric motors you spend less than $5 a day on electricity and without polluting,” Blenn proposes.

The second stage expands the design to address larger projects, including the possibility of freight transportation.

When talking about challenges, Blenn highlights the importance of financing as the main obstacle on the path to realizing this ambitious project.

- Advertisement -

“The most important thing is to get the financing, we even need to have a 40-meter hangar, large but simple. Basically with $600,000 I could finish the first airship and do the necessary tests, and then start the tourist flights. The idea is to operate them in Costa Rica and Latin America and sell them in the rest of the world,” explained Blenn.

What is an airship?

Airships dirigible balloons are piloted aerial vehicles, built for about 120 years, large and elongated that float in the air because they are filled with a light gas such as helium or hydrogen.

They are driven by engines and have aerial rudders to control them. The most famous brand was Zeppelin, made in Germany from 1900 to 1938.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous article
Who is Leonard Bernstein’s wife, Costa Rica’s Felicia Montealegre?
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Santamaria, A UFO!

An Unidentified Flying Object (UFO) - Objeto Volador No Identificado (OVNI),...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Paying the bills
%d bloggers like this: