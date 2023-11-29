Wednesday 29 November 2023
type here...
Search

Prevention operations and free inspections will be carried out this Wednesday on Ruta 27

NationalThe Second Column
Rico
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Prevention operations and free inspections will be carried out this Wednesday on Ruta 27

QCOSTARICA -- In a joint effort, the Ruta 27...
Read more

Cruise-type airship balloons to increase tourism in Costa Rica?

QCOSTARICA -- In an effort to revolutionize the aviation...
Read more

Who is Leonard Bernstein’s wife, Costa Rica’s Felicia Montealegre?

QCOSTARICA (Daily Mail) American actor and filmmaker. Bradley Cooper...
Read more

Booming Migrant Charter Flights to Nicaragua Prompt US Crackdown

Q24N (VOA) Cuban and Haitian migrants are increasingly taking...
Read more

Nicaragua’s Miss Universe Title Win Exposes Deep Political Divide

Q24N (VOA) Nicaragua's increasingly isolated and repressive government thought...
Read more

Costa Rica more costly than New York as a travel destination

QCOSTARICA -- Costa Rica is becoming known for being...
Read more

2023 the year with the most homicides against women in history of Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA -- With just over a month left until...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢528.37 BUY

¢533.34 SELL

29 November 2023 - At The Banks - Source: BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA — In a joint effort, the Ruta 27 Concessionaire Globalvia and the National Insurance Institute (INS) come together this Wednesday, November 29, to launch an Campaña de Sensibilización (Awareness Campaign) on the importance of safe driving, in time for the beginning of the end-of-year festivities.

Starting at 9:00 am, an operation will be carried out at the Escazú and Atenas toll booths to promote safe road practices.

- Advertisement -

At the toll booths, drivers will benefit from free basic checks that range from checking wipers, tires, status of lights to seat belt inspection.

The main objective of the initiative is to reduce traffic accidents, especially in the face of the end and beginning of the year holidays, critical dates in which road safety is paramount.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous article
Cruise-type airship balloons to increase tourism in Costa Rica?
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Marchamo digital is not a people tracking system, confirms Sala IV

QCOSTARICA -- While most owners of vehicles are focused on paying...
Read more

INS can’t get their act together: Marchamo still not available

QCOSTARICA -- It was supposed to have been Wednesday, November 1,...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Pura Vida

Who is Leonard Bernstein’s wife, Costa Rica’s Felicia Montealegre?

QCOSTARICA (Daily Mail) American actor and filmmaker. Bradley Cooper...
Argentina

Can the US dollar save Argentina’s economy?

Q24N (DW.com) Argentina's new right-wing populist president-elect Javier Milei...
Paying the bills
%d bloggers like this: