Prevention operations and free inspections will be carried out this Wednesday on Ruta 27

QCOSTARICA — In a joint effort, the Ruta 27 Concessionaire Globalvia and the National Insurance Institute (INS) come together this Wednesday, November 29, to launch an Campaña de Sensibilización (Awareness Campaign) on the importance of safe driving, in time for the beginning of the end-of-year festivities.

Starting at 9:00 am, an operation will be carried out at the Escazú and Atenas toll booths to promote safe road practices.

- Advertisement -

At the toll booths, drivers will benefit from free basic checks that range from checking wipers, tires, status of lights to seat belt inspection.

The main objective of the initiative is to reduce traffic accidents, especially in the face of the end and beginning of the year holidays, critical dates in which road safety is paramount.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter

Telegram

Tumblr

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Mastodon

WhatsApp

Email

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related