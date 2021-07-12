Monday 12 July 2021
type here...
Central AmericaCuba

Cuba asks for freedom: the pandemic unleashes an unprecedented anti-government protest

Thousands march in Cuba in rare mass protests amid economic crisis as Cubans' patience ran out. Hundreds of Cubans took to the streets of San Antonio de los Baños, in Havana this Sunday, shouting "freedom" .

by Rico
83

Q24N – The biggest mass demonstrations for three decades have rippled through Cuba, as thousands took to the streets in cities throughout the island, demonstrating against food shortages, high prices and communist rule.

Police cars are overturned in the street in Havana, Cuba, on Sunday during protests against President Miguel Diaz-Canel. Photograph: Yamil Lage/AFP/Getty Images

The protests began in the morning on Sunday, July 11, in the town of San Antonio de los Baños in the west of the island, and in the city of Palma Soriano in the east. In both cases protesters numbered in the hundreds.

- Advertisement -

With millions of Cubans now with mobile internet on their phones, news of the protests quickly swept to Havana. By early afternoon, thousands marched through central Havana, chanting “homeland and life” and “freedom”.

Read more: The end of the Castro era in Cuba

“I’m here because of hunger, because there’s no medicine, because of power cuts – because there’s a lack of everything,” said a man in his 40s who didn’t want to give his name for fear of reprisals.

“I want a total change: a change of government, multiparty elections, and the end of communism.”

- Advertisement -

President Díaz-Canel approached to talk with the protesters in San Antonio de los Baños as thousands of Cubans marched in various parts of the country shouting “homeland and life” and “down with the dictatorship.” It is the largest protest since the so-called ‘maleconazo’ of 1994.

The protesters were met by uniformed and plainclothes police officers, who bundled hundreds of demonstrators – many of them violent – into police cars. Youths tore up paving slabs and hurled them at police; police used pepper spray and beat protesters with truncheons.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel approached San Antonio de los Baños to talk with the protesters and then gave a speech on public television

One policeman, hit on the head with a cobblestone, was sped away in a car that nearly ran over a protester.

With a rock in each hand, Yusniel Pérez, 17, said: “We’re here because we’re hungry and poor. We don’t have food. We don’t have anything.”

At 3 pm local time all television channels were interrupted with a broadcast from President Miguel Díaz-Canel who said that “destabilization in our country” would be met with a “revolutionary response”.

- Advertisement -

“We call upon all the revolutionaries of the country, all the communists, to take to the streets.”

 

A game of cat and mouse ensued, where young anti-government protesters tried to occupy iconic parts of the capital, only to be blocked off by older government supporters, state security and the army.

Aylin Guerrero, 52, was one of the thousands who came out to support the government, in central Havana. “We are the people and we have come out to support our conquests”, she said, surrounded by thousands of government supporters some bearing wooden clubs. “Even if we’re not communists, we’re patriots.”

Government supporters accused anti-government protesters of being mercenaries paid by the United States, which spend approximately US$20 million dollars a year on “democracy promotion” on the island.

As evening fell, state forces and supporters had reclaimed the streets.

The protests were concentrated in Havana’s more impoverished municipalities. The underlying grievance of those interviewed was longstanding scarcity and privation.

Cubans are living through the gravest economic crisis the country has known for 30 years. The Trump administration hammered the island with more than 200 new sanctions aimed at sabotaging the island’s’ economy and stirring discontent, measures that have so far been left untouched by the Biden administration.

A group of people protesting in the Cuban capital, La Bahana, on Sunday. EFE / Ernesto Mastrascusa

Since the pandemic, which has gutted tourism revenue, Cubans have become accustomed to waiting in line for hours to buy basic goods like chicken and detergent. Pharmacy shelves are barren.

The protests were the biggest since 1994, when tens of thousands demonstrated at Havana’s Malecón promenade amid an acute economic crisis brought on by the fall of the Soviet Union.

An official in the Biden administration tweeted support for Sunday’s demonstrations. Julie Chung, acting assistant secretary for state for western hemisphere affairs, tweeted: “Peaceful protests are growing in Cuba as the Cuban people exercise their right to peaceful assembly to express concern about rising Covid cases/deaths & medicine shortages. We commend the numerous efforts of the Cuban people mobilizing donations to help neighbors in need.”

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleToday’s Vehicle Restriction July 12: Plates ending in 1 & 2 CANNOT circulate
Next articleThe end of the Castro era in Cuba
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

The end of the Castro era in Cuba

Q REPORTS - As thousands of Cubans marched in various parts...
Read more

Russian Tourists With COVID-19 Stuck in Cuba

Q24N - Russian news media reports more than 150 Russian tourists...
Read more

MOST READ

U.S. Accuses Four Senior Bukele Officials of Corruption

Trends

Marijuana Laws in Latin America

Carter Maddox -
Latin America is a great travel destination for those looking to let loose and enjoy beaches, mountains, and rainforests. More so, there is a...
Health

Change in vehicle restriction: only two plates cannot circulate per day from Monday

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - As of next Monday, July 12, only two plates will not be able to transit per day due to the changes announced...
Health

HIV prevention drug will be available in Costa Rica’s private sector

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The private sector and the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) already have the approved regulatory framework to dispense Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP),...
National

Back to school forces drivers and pedestrians to be more vigilant on the road from Monday

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - After a month and a half of suspension of the 2021 school year, as a preventive measure due to the expansion of...
Politics

Beyond a yolk, egging politics

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The egging of politicians is a well-known form of protest, though not a common one in Costa Rica. That is why the...
Rico's Covid-19 Digest

US announces the donation of vaccines to Costa Rica

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The United States Government confirmed ON Friday a donation of vaccines against covid-19 for Costa Rica, which would arrive in the country...
Economy

Sanitary crisis shuttered 1,700 businesses in San José

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The first five months of the pandemic put an end to the clothing and shoe store that Rónald Badilla had owned for...
National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction July 9: only ODDS ending plates CAN circulate

Rico -
Today, Friday, July 9, only plates ending in ODD (1, 3, 5, 7, & 9) ending plates CAN circulate. The measure is countrywide and applied...
Guanacaste

Rincón de la Vieja volcano erupted again this Sunday afternoon

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Rincón de la Vieja volcano, located in Guanacaste, registered a new eruption this Sunday, July 4,  at 4:31 pm. ﻿﻿﻿﻿ This was confirmed...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.