Today’s Vehicle Restriction July 12: Plates ending in 1 & 2 CANNOT circulate

Today, Monday, July 12, we go back to two plates being restricted.

Today plates ending in 1 & 2 ending plates CANNOT circulate.

The measure is countrywide and applied between 5:00 am and 9:00 pm, save for those under the well-known exemption.

Alternating odds and evens will be in place until July 11.

The following is the official program on the restrictions.

From 9:00 pm to 5:00 am ALL vehicles are restricted from circulating, save for those under the well-known exemption.

Only vehicles listed in the well-known exemptions list can circulate.

Find here the official list of exemptions.

The exception letter can be found here.

The fine for violating the restriction is ¢107,000 colones, plust costs.

