Sunday 9 May 2021
Cuba Ready to Join WHO-Led COVAX Facility, Ambassador to China Says

by Q24N
Q24N   – Cuba is ready to join the COVAX vaccine-sharing mechanism led by the World Health Organization (WHO), the Latin American country’s ambassador to China, Carlos Miguel Pereira Hernandez said.

“Yes, we are ready. Cuba is ready to make our vaccines public domain, as Russia, China and other countries do. Joining COVAX is a definite process, first, we need to obtain WHO approval, we prepare all documents and data on clinical trials in order to receive its confirmation,” the ambassador said when asked whether his country is ready to join the facility.

The diplomat also said that Cuba had already developed five coronavirus vaccines, two of which had completed clinical trials, adding that their results will be published in the near future.

“This means that we will be able to start mass immunization of the population in the coming days. We hope that six million [out of some 11 million] Cuban citizens will be vaccinated by August, and we hope to vaccinate the entire population by the end of the year,” Pereira Hernandez said.

Additionally, the ambassador said that Cuba expressed readiness to export coronavirus vaccines after their approval by the national regulator.

More than 10 countries have already sent requests to obtain the vaccines, he noted.

The five vaccine candidates developed so far by Cuba include Soberana 01, Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus, developed by the Finlay Vaccine Institute, as well as Mambisa and Abdala, produced by the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, with very encouraging results.

Earlier this week, the country announced the start of Abdala’s mass production.

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Q24N
Q24N is an aggregator of news for Latin America. Reports from Mexico to the tip of Chile and Caribbean are sourced for our readers to find all their Latin America news in one place.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

