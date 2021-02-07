Sunday 7 February 2021
type here...
Central AmericaCuba

Cuba to Offer Vaccine to Arriving Tourists

Tourists will be given the option, if they want, to be vaccinated in Cuba as well

by Q24N
15

TODAY CUBA – Cuban doctors have been hailed across Africa and Latin America for providing the “backbone” of numerous nations’ responses to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the US government has attacked the medical brigades, claiming they are engaging in human trafficking and has encouraged nations such as Brazil and Bolivia to expel them.

Tourists arriving in Cuba will be offered the chance to be vaccinated against COVID-19 if they so choose, a leading Cuban doctor recently said. The country is developing four vaccines for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and has plans to rapidly vaccinate the entire population.

- Advertisement -

“Would you travel to Cuba to get vaccinated?” asks a recent video produced by TeleSUR.

In the video, Vicente Vérez, the director of Havana’s Finlay Institute medical research center, says the country intends to produce 100 million doses of the Soberana 02 vaccine this year and to vaccinate the entire Cuban population of 11.3 million people.

The country will also offer the vaccine to Iran, Venezuela, Vietnam, and India.

“Tourists will be given the option, if they want, to be vaccinated in Cuba as well,” Vérez says.

- Advertisement -

​Either way, visitors to the island nation will be required to quarantine for several days at their own expense upon arrival, until they get negative results from a PCR test, according to Dr. Francisco Duran, head of Epidemiology at the Cuban Ministry of Public Health. Similar measures were used last spring to successfully contain the virus. The move comes as COVID-19 cases are sharply rising in Cuba for the first time since the spring, including from the new South African strain.

Meanwhile, 90 miles north in the US state of Florida, “vaccine tourism” has become a subject of ire as vaccine supplies run short and daily new COVID-19 cases and deaths remain high.

“We’re discouraging people to come to Florida just to get a vaccine,” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said at a press conference last month, according to the Miami Herald. “If they have a residence and they’re not just kind of flying by night for a week or two, I’m totally fine with that. [Snowbirds] are much different than someone just showing up and saying give me a shot and then they’re going to fly back somewhere; we’re obviously not going to do that.”

Soberana 02 isn’t the only vaccine Cuba is producing: three others are in various stages of testing, including the Abdala vaccine, which began Phase 2 trials on Monday, according to TeleSUR. The other two vaccines are Soberana 01 and Mambisa, the latter of which has an unusual form of delivery, via nasal spray.

Pioneering Medicine Under Siege

Cuba’s development of not one but four COVID-19 vaccines is remarkable, considering the increased pressure put on the socialist nation by the United States over the last year, including being placed on the US State Department’s list of state sponsors of terrorism last month. It has been under embargo by the US since 1960.

The sanctions have put a major dent in Cuban tourism, a mainstay of the country’s economy since the collapse of the Soviet Union 30 years ago. Even before the pandemic hit, Cuba registered a 9.3% drop in tourism in 2019, as the Trump administration reimposed travel restrictions that were relaxed late in Barack Obama’s presidential term.

- Advertisement -

Cuba has one of the highest ratios of doctors per capita on the planet and Cuban doctors have played a major role in the Third World in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, providing medical expertise in more than 40 countries. Ralph Gonsalves, prime minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and chairman of the Caribbean bloc CARICOM, told Reuters that in many Caribbean countries, Cuban doctors comprise “the backbone of the response to the pandemic.”

In 2019, nearly every member state at the United Nations voted to condemn the blockade for its “incalculable humanitarian damages” and calling it “a flagrant, massive and systematic violation of human rights” and noting it “qualifies as an act of genocide under Articles II (b) and (c) of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.”

The only nations to vote against the resolution were the US and Brazil, while US allies Colombia and Ukraine abstained.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleLoan Sharks Circle as Latin America Reels From Pandemic
Next articleCosta Rica won’t be joining the Pacific Alliance
Q24N
Q24N is an aggregator of news for Latin America. Reports from Mexico to the tip of Chile and Caribbean are sourced for our readers to find all their Latin America news in one place.

Related Articles

Covid-19 cases fall as Costa Rica conducts more tests

QCOSTARICA - While other countries suffer serious increases in their rates...
Read more

Nicaragua approves Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine

TODAY NICARAGUA – Nicaragua’s government said Wednesday that it had approved...
Read more

MOST READ

Panama opens its land borders to tourists

Consumer Aware

If you get called to tell you that your vaccine is ready, be careful! It may be a scam

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Posing as bank employees, announcing that you have won a prize and now even telling you that the call is from the...
Cuba

Cuba will isolate tourists in hotels due to outbreak of covid-19

Rico -
Q24N - La Habana (Havana). Cuba announced on Saturday a new peak of 910 cases of COVID-19 infection and released new confinement measures in...
Dollar Exchange

Interventions by the Central Bank will be key so that Colon does not depreciate this yea

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The notorious influence of the Central Bank (Banco Central) to control the exchange rate is expected without stopping in the face of...
Economy

Consumers: Who are the Most Optimistic for 2021?

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Regarding what is expected economically for 2021, in Panama, Nicaragua, El Salvador, and Honduras there is more optimism among consumers, while in...
Music

Costa Rica’s Debi Nova Discusses Her Career, Pandemic and Domestic Violence

Rico -
Q MAGAZINE - In a recent interview with Switchbox TV, Costa Rica's Debi Nova chatted about the effects of the pandemic on her scheduled...
Nicaragua

Ortega wants for Nicaragua to join the “international space community”

Q24N -
TODAY NICARAGUA – Daniel Ortega, seeks to place Nicaragua in the space race, with the creation of a “National Secretariat for Outer Space Affairs,...
Health

Daytime vehicle restriction on weekdays will only apply to downtown San José

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The drop in infections and hospitalizations due to covid-19 that surprises scientists and health officials of the last few weeks resulted in...
Pura Vida

A deadly fungus is killing frogs, but the bacteria on their skin could protect them

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Researchers in Costa Rica have found that some bacteria on the skin of amphibians prevent the growth of the fungus responsible for...
Cuba

Canada shuts down travel to Cuba until April 30

Q24N -
TODAY CUBA – Starting February 1, Canada, the island’s largest tourist market, closed travel to Cuba through at least the end of April. The...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.