Sunday 7 February 2021
type here...
Front PagePoliticsRedaqted

Costa Rica won’t be joining the Pacific Alliance

by Q Costa Rica
29

HQ – Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado ruled out to restart the inclusion of Costa Rica in the Pacific Alliance for the rest of his term, which will conclude in May 2022.

‘I’ve kept my promise, because I believe that Costa Rica should not advance in the Pacific Alliance until the agricultural sector says we are ready,’ Alvarado said during the signing of the construction law of the Value Added Center for the North Zone farmers.

I keep that promise, but I keep it hand in hand with specific objectives and results, the Costa Rican president stressed.

- Advertisement -

The inclusion of Costa Rica in the bloc made up of Mexico, Colombia, Chile and Peru, was a priority for the former Laura Chinchilla government (2010-2014).

Read more: Fierce Opposition to the Pacific Alliance Continues

The Pacific Alliance is a Latin American trade bloc, formed by Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru, which all border the Pacific Ocean. These countries have come together to form an area of integration with the purpose of ensuring complete freedom in the movement of goods, services, capital, and people.

 

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleCuba to Offer Vaccine to Arriving Tourists
Next articleNew vehicle restrictions starting February 8
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Loan Sharks Circle as Latin America Reels From Pandemic

Insightcrime.org - As workers across Latin America struggle to stay afloat...
Read more

‘Please, Wait’: Biden Administration Pleads to Be Patient, as Migrant Camp on US-Mexico Border Grows

Q REPORTS - US President Joe Biden’s senior aide Roberta Jacobson...
Read more

MOST READ

Daytime vehicle restriction on weekdays will only apply to downtown San José

Nicaragua

Ortega wants for Nicaragua to join the “international space community”

Q24N -
TODAY NICARAGUA – Daniel Ortega, seeks to place Nicaragua in the space race, with the creation of a “National Secretariat for Outer Space Affairs,...
Nicaragua

Nicaragua approves Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine

Q24N -
TODAY NICARAGUA – Nicaragua’s government said Wednesday that it had approved Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use. Sputnik V will be a powerful...
National

Taxi drivers to trade their “Maria” for “Batsë”

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The next time you get into an official (red) taxi you may be surprised the driver will no longer have the “María”...
National

Uniforms will not be mandatory for this year’s return to classes

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - To alleviate the financial hardships of families hit by the pandemic, the Ministry of Public Education (MEP) has canceled the mandatory use...
The Americas

Loan Sharks Circle as Latin America Reels From Pandemic

Q Costa Rica -
Insightcrime.org - As workers across Latin America struggle to stay afloat amid economic strain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, loan sharks offering abusive interest...
Health

Covid-19 cases fall as Costa Rica conducts more tests

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - While other countries suffer serious increases in their rates of Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, Costa Rica has experienced three consecutive weeks...
Cuba

Cuba to Offer Vaccine to Arriving Tourists

Q24N -
TODAY CUBA - Cuban doctors have been hailed across Africa and Latin America for providing the “backbone” of numerous nations’ responses to the COVID-19...
Cuba

Canada shuts down travel to Cuba until April 30

Q24N -
TODAY CUBA – Starting February 1, Canada, the island’s largest tourist market, closed travel to Cuba through at least the end of April. The...
Rico's Digest

Power lines are an obstacle for new trains in 4 points of the GAM

Rico -
Rico's TICO BULL -  If this wasn't so sad I would be laughing. After investing millions of dollars for eight new ultra-modern (for Costa...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.