Costa Rica won’t be joining the Pacific Alliance

HQ – Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado ruled out to restart the inclusion of Costa Rica in the Pacific Alliance for the rest of his term, which will conclude in May 2022.

‘I’ve kept my promise, because I believe that Costa Rica should not advance in the Pacific Alliance until the agricultural sector says we are ready,’ Alvarado said during the signing of the construction law of the Value Added Center for the North Zone farmers.

I keep that promise, but I keep it hand in hand with specific objectives and results, the Costa Rican president stressed.

- Advertisement -

The inclusion of Costa Rica in the bloc made up of Mexico, Colombia, Chile and Peru, was a priority for the former Laura Chinchilla government (2010-2014).

Read more: Fierce Opposition to the Pacific Alliance Continues

The Pacific Alliance is a Latin American trade bloc, formed by Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru, which all border the Pacific Ocean. These countries have come together to form an area of integration with the purpose of ensuring complete freedom in the movement of goods, services, capital, and people.

- Advertisement -