Customs to hold electronic auctions to sell unclaimed products

QCOSTARICA – The National Customs Service (Aduanas) will carry out the first electronic auctions of unclaimed merchandise through the Sistema Integrado de Compras Públicas (Sicop) – Integrated Public Procurement System, starting this May 19, the entity announced in a statement.

With this new electronic auction system, the first given that past auctions were all in person, those interested in participating will have a longer term to bid, a decrease in costs, and a minimum bid percentage, which will allow Aduanas to receive a greater number of offers. and better selling prices.

In addition, the system guarantees greater transparency in the process of auctions, improves controls and the collection of taxes, the official added.

Bids will be received electronically and anonymously, electronic receipts of purchases will be issued and a verification of the bidder’s tax situation will be made.

“This new format will allow the generation of a digital file for public access, which will improve the control of the process and increase legal certainty,” said Gerardo Bolaños, director general de Aduanas

First bids

The first auction of products that are in a state of abandonment in customs will be made at the Paso Canoas Customs, from May 19 to 21, and at the Limón Customs from May 27 to 31.

The Paso Canoas Customs will put up for public auction merchandise such as air conditioning equipment, refrigerators, printer inks, slow cooker, guitar, clothing, tennis-type sports shoes, soccer and basketball balls, briefcases, cell phones, and toys.

The products can be inspected at the Paso Canos Custom starting Thursday until May 18, from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, according to the statement.

For its part, the Limón Customs will have tennis-type sports shoes, handbags, sunglasses, clothing, spare parts for vehicles and a razor for sale in the electronic auction that can be inspected at the Aeromar customs warehouse, from May 13 to 26, both dates inclusive, from Monday to Friday, from 8:00 am at 4:00 m..

Those interested in acquiring products from Aduanas, must register in the Sicop system, which requires a digital signature certificate, to be up to date with the Tax Administration and to be up to date with the employer’s worker obligations and the Social Development and Family Allowances Fund (Fodesaf), if applicable.