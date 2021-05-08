Saturday 8 May 2021
type here...
HealthNews

Government does not plan to announce expansion of restrictive measures

If no new measures are issued, non-essential businesses could reopen normally this Monday. Authorities meet with businessmen to examine measures.

by Rico
96

QCOSTARICA – The Government of Carlos Alvarado confirmed on Friday that it does not plan to announce the expansion of the restrictive measures that are applied in the Central Valley from Monday, May 3 to tomorrow, Sunday, May 9.

If no new measures are issued, non-essential businesses could reopen normally this Monday.

If so, non-essential businesses such as retail stores in general, beauty salons, barbershops, churches, gyms, and other establishments, would reopen their doors on Monday, May 10.

- Advertisement -

Casa Presidencial reported through a statement that, only if necessary, it would be calling a press conference in advance to report changes.

It also confirmed that this Friday and Saturday, health and emergency care authorities are holding meetings with various sectors to examine the epidemiological situation in the country.

Representatives of the business community, culture, tourism, sports, the Episcopal Conference and the Evangelical Alliance are expected to participate.

“There are six virtual meetings that will take place between this Friday and Saturday,” explained the Minister of Communication, Agustín Castro.

- Advertisement -

According to the Executive Branch, the meetings are aimed at health authorities and experts to detail the “complex pandemic scenario that the country is going through.”

“Likewise, there is dialogue, listening, and examining work alternatives that allow acting together to slow down the contagion and alleviate hospital saturation,” added the Presidency.

Sectors clamor for openness

After the meeting this Friday, sectors such as the Costa Rican Chamber of Commerce (CCCR) indicated that “we can no longer have more closings.”

The Chamber said they presented proposals that guarantee a controlled and sustained opening of the economy.

Among them, they mentioned massive saliva testing, accelerated vaccination, complaints process, maintaining awareness campaigns, and evaluating a possible mobility restriction, as a last option.

Julio Castilla, president of the CCCR, stated that these proposals will be studied by the Government during the weekend and that on Monday, May 10, there will be a meeting again to define which may be taken into consideration.

- Advertisement -

“But the most important thing is that there will be no more closures, because the economy is in a very difficult situation,” he added.

Castilla assured that the measures presented by the Chamber of Commerce do not respond to interests or positions.

“They are specialists in various disciplines (mathematics, computational models, epidemiologists, big data experts, virologists, economists, urban mobility, etc.), who value and balance the measures,” he stressed.

Answers on Monday

Carlos Montenegro, Executive Director of the Costa Rican Chamber of Industries (ICRC), confirmed that so far there is no information on a change in measures.

In addition, the president of the Association of Bars and Restaurants (Asobares), José Francisco Quesada, reiterated that on Monday the Executive will respond to more than 20 proposals presented by the different sectors.

The Costa Rican Union of Chambers and Associations of the Private Business Sector (Uccaep) said that it was not going to wait until Monday to refer to the issue.

Current closings and vehicular restrictions

The closing of non-essential businesses continues today, Saturday, May 8 and tomorrow, Sunday, May 9 in 45 cantons on the Central Valley in the provinces of San Jose, Alajuela, Heredia and Cartago.

Vehicle restrictions for this Saturday countrywide

Applied to the entire country today and tomorrow are the vehicular restrictions.

For today, Saturday, only vehicles with license plates ending in 0, 2, 4, 6 & 8 CAN circulate from 5:00 am to 9:00 pm.

For tomorrow, Sunday, only vehicles with license plates ending in 1, 3, 5, 7, & 9 CAN circulate from 5:00 am to 9:00 pm.

The nighttime restrictions apply countrywide from 9:00 pm to 5:00 am, a measure that will continue to May 31.

Exemptions apply. See the complete and official notice of the vehicular restrictions here.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleThe digital currencies that matter
Next articleCustoms to hold electronic auctions to sell unclaimed products
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Flexible vaccination triggers Costa Ricans travel to the United States

QCOSTARICA - The hook of six states promoting Covid-19 inoculation for...
Read more

48 patients with covid-19 from other provinces wait for beds in San Jose hospitals

QCOSTARICA - 48 patients with covid-19, the majority in severe and...
Read more

MOST READ

Judiciary compensates teacher taken off a plane by mistake for not paying alimony

Vaccine

Costa Rica received the largest to date batch of covid-19 vaccines

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - A new batch with 124,020 doses of the covid-19 vaccine landed on national soil this Tuesday night, as part of the weekly...
Health

CCSS makes the “morning after pill” available to all women who require it

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) announced this Wednesday that it will make the "morning-after pill" emergency contraception, to every woman...
Latin America

Ousting of El Salvador’s Top Prosecutor Imperils Rule of Law

Rico -
Insightcrime.org - The decision by legislators aligned with El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele to oust the country’s top prosecutor may spell the end of...
Health

Costa Rica has appllied almost one million vaccines

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - At the beginning of this month of May, Costa Rica has applied almost a million vaccines, as announced by President Carlos Alvarado...
Health

Flexible vaccination triggers Costa Ricans travel to the United States

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The hook of six states promoting Covid-19 inoculation for tourists in the United States caught many Costa Ricans. They are Texas, Alabama, Arizona,...
Photos of Costa Rica

Puerto Viejo, Limon, Costa Rica

Rico -
  Photo by digitaltravelcouple, "In Puerto Viejo we were located on the sunrise side of Costa Rica so we watched (sic) as many sunrises as...
Health

Today’s Covid News: Daily cases of COVID-19 continues to decline; young adults most infected

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - After breaking all records last week, the number of new daily cases of Covid-19 in Costa Rica continues on the decline, according...
Health

Government does not plan to announce expansion of restrictive measures

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Government of Carlos Alvarado confirmed on Friday that it does not plan to announce the expansion of the restrictive measures that...
Health

Those aged 30 to 34 are the peak of active cases for COVID-19

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Ministry of Health released the report on the epidemiological situation facing the country, where it is alarmingly evident that it is...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.