Government does not plan to announce expansion of restrictive measures

QCOSTARICA – The Government of Carlos Alvarado confirmed on Friday that it does not plan to announce the expansion of the restrictive measures that are applied in the Central Valley from Monday, May 3 to tomorrow, Sunday, May 9.

If so, non-essential businesses such as retail stores in general, beauty salons, barbershops, churches, gyms, and other establishments, would reopen their doors on Monday, May 10.

Casa Presidencial reported through a statement that, only if necessary, it would be calling a press conference in advance to report changes.

It also confirmed that this Friday and Saturday, health and emergency care authorities are holding meetings with various sectors to examine the epidemiological situation in the country.

Representatives of the business community, culture, tourism, sports, the Episcopal Conference and the Evangelical Alliance are expected to participate.

“There are six virtual meetings that will take place between this Friday and Saturday,” explained the Minister of Communication, Agustín Castro.

According to the Executive Branch, the meetings are aimed at health authorities and experts to detail the “complex pandemic scenario that the country is going through.”

“Likewise, there is dialogue, listening, and examining work alternatives that allow acting together to slow down the contagion and alleviate hospital saturation,” added the Presidency.

Sectors clamor for openness

After the meeting this Friday, sectors such as the Costa Rican Chamber of Commerce (CCCR) indicated that “we can no longer have more closings.”

The Chamber said they presented proposals that guarantee a controlled and sustained opening of the economy.

Among them, they mentioned massive saliva testing, accelerated vaccination, complaints process, maintaining awareness campaigns, and evaluating a possible mobility restriction, as a last option.

Julio Castilla, president of the CCCR, stated that these proposals will be studied by the Government during the weekend and that on Monday, May 10, there will be a meeting again to define which may be taken into consideration.

“But the most important thing is that there will be no more closures, because the economy is in a very difficult situation,” he added.

Castilla assured that the measures presented by the Chamber of Commerce do not respond to interests or positions.

“They are specialists in various disciplines (mathematics, computational models, epidemiologists, big data experts, virologists, economists, urban mobility, etc.), who value and balance the measures,” he stressed.

Answers on Monday

Carlos Montenegro, Executive Director of the Costa Rican Chamber of Industries (ICRC), confirmed that so far there is no information on a change in measures.

In addition, the president of the Association of Bars and Restaurants (Asobares), José Francisco Quesada, reiterated that on Monday the Executive will respond to more than 20 proposals presented by the different sectors.

The Costa Rican Union of Chambers and Associations of the Private Business Sector (Uccaep) said that it was not going to wait until Monday to refer to the issue.

Current closings and vehicular restrictions

The closing of non-essential businesses continues today, Saturday, May 8 and tomorrow, Sunday, May 9 in 45 cantons on the Central Valley in the provinces of San Jose, Alajuela, Heredia and Cartago.

Applied to the entire country today and tomorrow are the vehicular restrictions.

For today, Saturday, only vehicles with license plates ending in 0, 2, 4, 6 & 8 CAN circulate from 5:00 am to 9:00 pm.

For tomorrow, Sunday, only vehicles with license plates ending in 1, 3, 5, 7, & 9 CAN circulate from 5:00 am to 9:00 pm.

The nighttime restrictions apply countrywide from 9:00 pm to 5:00 am, a measure that will continue to May 31.

Exemptions apply. See the complete and official notice of the vehicular restrictions here.