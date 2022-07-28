Friday 29 July 2022
Daniel Ortega considered one of the best presidents in the Americas

Central AmericaNicaragua
By Q24N
TODAY NICARAGUA – A whopping 77.3% of the population once again approved the management of Daniel Ortega, placing him as one of the best presidents in Latin America, according to the latest survey released on Wednesday by the polling firm M & R Consultores.

Ortega surpasses by a wide margin the president of the United States, Joe Biden who has a support of only 32%, Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil with26% and Guillermo Lasso of Ecuador, who has 16.2%.

Raúl Obregón, executive president of the polling firm explained that the study presented the results of the second evaluation of government approval management of the different countries of the American continent.

He stated that the information was obtained in three ways: in the case of the countries of North and South America, as well as Panama, they used research from secondary sources, with pollsters who are in each of the countries.

According to the poll, ‘Daniel’ is liked by 74% of the population; 70.2 percent consider that the president leads the country on the right path.

The Nicaraguan government has a high rating in terms of the work done in managing the Covid-19 pandemic. There is also a confidence in the index of the economy.

At the level of Central America, the main problems faced are unemployment, cost of living, and poverty.

Images from Radiolaprimerisima.com

Article originally appeared on Today Nicaragua and is republished here with permission.

