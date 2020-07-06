Monday, 6 July 2020
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

Death 21 by COVID-19 in Costa Rica confirmed

Nine deaths by COVID-19 have been confirmed in the last 10 days

66
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) The Ministry of Health, this Monday morning, July 6, confirmed death number 21 in the country, by COVID-19.

The deceased was an 81-year-old man, a foreigner, who resided in La Cruz, Guanacaste. He had been in the Specialized Patient Care Center with COVID-19 (Ceaco) since June 30. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 on June 28.

The deceased suffered from diabetes, high blood pressure, anemia and had a history of squamous cell carcinoma, all risk factors for COVID-19.

Precisely today it 4 months since the first positive case of COVID-19 was reported in the country on March 6, an American woman who traveled to our country with her husband from New York.

Up to Friday, June 26, Costa Rica had reported 15 death; from a day later, Saturday, June 27, to this morning, there have been 9 deaths.

As of Sunday, July 5, the last report by the Ministry of Health, the accumulated of COVID-19 cases reached 4,966, 40% of which were registered in the past week alone.

 

