Monday, 6 July 2020
DONATE
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

COVID-19 Patients over 40 spend up to 11 days in hospital

In the last week the total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases have been 2,017 of the total 4,996 accumulated in the four months today of the pandemic

Rico
By Rico
15
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) COVID-19 patients over 40 years of age spend on average up to 11 days hospitalized in Costa Rica’s medical centers.

The president of the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS), Román Macaya, warned of the situation and asked that people follow strict protocols to avoid further contagion and even the collapse of the health system.

A statistical analysis of the CCSS shows how groups of people between 41 and 64 years of age, as well as those over 65 years of age, are hospitalized for a longer period.

“Older people have a longer hospital stay. Being a senior is a very important risk factor. It is the most correlated with a complication, but it is not the only cause of prolonged hospitalization. The 41 to 64-year-old is also with longer hospitalization is because they are hypertensive, diabetic, obese, smoking, or cancer patients who have other risk factors, diseases occur more and more in younger people,” said Macaya.

- paying the bills -

The figures detail that minors (under 18), on average spend 3 days hospitalized. Subsequently, the group of 19 years to 41 years of age are in hospital on average for 7.5 days.

As of July 5, the Ministry of Health reported at the noon presser, 77 hospitalized patients, of which 10 remain in intensive care. That figure did not take account death number of 20 Sunday night, a 43-year-old man with 20 days in the ICU.

Health authorities expect that the number of people hospitalized will increase in the coming days, with the growth of positive cases: 375 on Sunday and 310 on Saturday and just below 300 for 3 consecutive days prior.

In total, in the last week – Sunday, June 28 to Sunday, July 5 – the total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases have been 2,017 of the total 4,996 accumulated in the four months today of the pandemic.

Macaya called on the population to follow the measures – wearing a mask, frequent hand washing and social distancing – to avoid exposing themselves to the virus.

- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
Previous articleAyA announces end of rationing in the Metropolitan Area
Next articleDeath 21 by COVID-19 in Costa Rica confirmed
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Number of COVID-19 patients doubled in two weeks of disobedience

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) on Father's Day, Sunday, June 21, and with 15 weeks...
Read more

Costa Rica reaches 20 deaths from covid-19: new victim spent 20 days in intensive care

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Sunday afternoon, victim 20 of the new coronavirus was registered....
Read more

MOST READ

Health

Confirmed death number 18 by COVID-19 in the country

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Costa Rica registered this afternoon the death number 18 of a COVID-19 patient, a 38-year-old woman, a foreigner, who lived in the province...
Read more
News

An Avenida Divided

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) In the reopening of the government's strategy "martillo y el baile" (hammer and dance), drawing lines between cantons and districts that moved forward...
Coronavirus

They Want to Kill Me’: Many Covid Patients Have Terrifying Delirium

Q Costa Rica -
The New York Times - Kim Victory was paralyzed on a bed and being burned alive. Just in time, someone rescued her, but suddenly,...
News

Costa Rica is fertile land for “revenge tourism” by Americans

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Betting on the sense of "revenge" that Americans have for having to postpone their travels, should be one of the strategies of Costa...
Economy

Every colon counts for the 1.2 million Ticos hit by the VAT

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The entry into force of the 1% of the Value Added Tax (VAT) in the basic basket (canasta basica) items, as of this...
Health

Half of Costa Ricans over 19 have at least one risk factor for coronavirus

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The coronavirus pandemic puts a third of the Costa Rican population in particular danger, the 1.6 million over the age of 19 who...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA