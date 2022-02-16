Deaths and hospitalizations due to Covid-19 increase, although cases continue to decline

QCOSTARICA – Although new cases of Covid-19 continue to decline, deaths and hospitalizations associated with the virus are increasing, as indicated by the epidemiological report from the Ministry of Health, which analyzed the behavior of the pandemic from February 6 to 12.

The country accumulated 34,191 cases of Covid-19, during the week under evaluation, a decrease of 12.4% from the previous week, from January 30 to February 5, when there were new 39,036 cases.

The increase in hospitalizations was 15.6%, going from 822 people hospitalized to 951, from week to week.

The country registered 126 deaths during the week of February 6 to 12, while from January 30 to February 5 it recorded 111 deaths, representing an increase of 13.5% in mortality from one week to another.

For Tuesday, February 15, the country reported 4,507 new cases, 23 deaths and 1,018 people hospitalized, of which 145 people are in the Intensive Care Unit.

