Wednesday 16 February 2022
type here...
Search

It’s back to school: 2022 school year starts Thursday

Transito will have special operations in 67 schools that are located on routes with high vehicular traffic

NationalRedaqted
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

It’s back to school: 2022 school year starts Thursday

QCOSTARICA - With the start of the 2022 school...
Read more

Deaths and hospitalizations due to Covid-19 increase, although cases continue to decline

QCOSTARICA - Although new cases of Covid-19 continue to...
Read more

Canada will ease COVID-19 test requirements for travelers

Q TRAVEL - Canada is easing some of its...
Read more

Riteve in uncertainty about the future of service and 500 employees

QCOSTARICA  - The future of Riteve, in charge of...
Read more

Panama launches an innovative climate transparency platform

Q24N (EFE) The Ministry of the Environment (Miambiente) of...
Read more

Legislators to fast-track bill that eliminates vehicle restrictions

QCOSTARICA - With a vote of 35 in favor...
Read more

Fuel prices could reach the highest price in history in March

QCOSTARICA - The cost of a liter of super...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – With the start of the 2022 school year on Thursday, February 17,  the Policia de Transito (Traffic Police) will have a greater presence in at least 67 schools. The tasks will focus on speed controls in school zones, surveillance of improper parking, and excess occupants in vehicles.

Traffic police will have special operations in at least 67 educational centers that are located on routes with high vehicular traffic

Some of the schools where there will be a greater police presence are the Sinaí school in Pérez Zeledón, on route 244, the Valvanero Vargas school in Cieneguita, on route 36, as well as the Jenaro Bonilla school in the center of Turrialba and the San Cristóbal on Route 1 in Cañas.

Alberto Barquero, deputy director of the Traffic Police, explained that all available resources are focused on students to and from schools and colleges.

- Advertisement -

Barquero pointed out that the selected centers are at high risk because they are located on main routes with high vehicular traffic.

Another focus of Transito is the student transport vehicles. Traffic officials will be checking that vehicles licensed for the transport of students count with the security measures, and vehicle’s paperwork is in order.

Among the checks are to ensure that seatbelts are in good operating order, the vehicle counts with an emergency kit and an assistant to the driver is on board, among other items.

Bus operators, to transport students, are licensed by the Consejo de Transporte Público (CTP), a division of the Ministry of Transport.

In Costa Rica, the school year starts at the beginning of February (this year is was delayed by more than a week) and ends by the middle of December.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleDeaths and hospitalizations due to Covid-19 increase, although cases continue to decline
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Back to School: 1.2 million students return this Monday

QCOSTARICA - This Monday, July 12, Costa Rica reopens schools after...
Read more

First week of school closed with suspected and positive cases of covid-19 in 13 schools

QCOSTARICA - During the first week of face-to-face classes, 13 schools...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Consumer Aware

Increase of false covid-19 tests at airports alarms the tourism sector

QCOSTARICA - An increase in recent days of international...
News

Democracy in Costa Rica scores among the 21 strongest in the world

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica's democracy is the third strongest...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.