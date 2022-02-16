It’s back to school: 2022 school year starts Thursday

QCOSTARICA – With the start of the 2022 school year on Thursday, February 17, the Policia de Transito (Traffic Police) will have a greater presence in at least 67 schools. The tasks will focus on speed controls in school zones, surveillance of improper parking, and excess occupants in vehicles.

Some of the schools where there will be a greater police presence are the Sinaí school in Pérez Zeledón, on route 244, the Valvanero Vargas school in Cieneguita, on route 36, as well as the Jenaro Bonilla school in the center of Turrialba and the San Cristóbal on Route 1 in Cañas.

Alberto Barquero, deputy director of the Traffic Police, explained that all available resources are focused on students to and from schools and colleges.

Barquero pointed out that the selected centers are at high risk because they are located on main routes with high vehicular traffic.

Another focus of Transito is the student transport vehicles. Traffic officials will be checking that vehicles licensed for the transport of students count with the security measures, and vehicle’s paperwork is in order.

Among the checks are to ensure that seatbelts are in good operating order, the vehicle counts with an emergency kit and an assistant to the driver is on board, among other items.

Bus operators, to transport students, are licensed by the Consejo de Transporte Público (CTP), a division of the Ministry of Transport.

In Costa Rica, the school year starts at the beginning of February (this year is was delayed by more than a week) and ends by the middle of December.

