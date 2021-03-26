Thursday 25 March 2021
type here...
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

Deaths associated with covid-19 displaced heart attacks as leading cause of deaths in 2020

Nine out of every 100 deaths in 2020 were associated to covid, confirm data from the INEC

by Rico
13

QCOSTARICA – Deaths associated to covid-19 displaced heart attacks in 2020, as the leading cause of death in Costa Rica.

In 2020, according to the INEC, 26,209 deaths were registered, of which 2,334 are associated with covid-19: 9 out of every 100 deaths are associated with the virus.

According to data from the Instituto Nacional de Estadística y Censos (INEC) – National Institute of Statistics and Censuses, 2,334 people died associated with covid-19, while 1,433 died from acute myocardial infarction the medical name for a heart attack.

- Advertisement -

In 2019, there 1,486 deaths from heart attacks in the country.

The INEC report confirms this possibility advanced by the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, since November, as part of his explanations about the profound impact of the pandemic in the country.

In 2020, there 26,209 deaths in the country; nine out of 100 of them are associated with covid-19, the INEC reported.

Olga Araya, coordinator of Demographic Statistics at INEC, explained that the country uses three codes to identify deaths associated to covid-19:

  • The first, for confirmed cases of covid-19 as a cause of death;
  • The second for those suspected and still under investigation;
  • And third code that the country created, which is for the person who dies from covid-19 due to an epidemiological link.
- Advertisement -

Among the 2,334 deaths associated with covid-19, there were two deaths of pregnant women.

Abrupt drop in births

According to the INEC report, for 2020 there was the most significant reduction in the number of births in the last 20 years.

Last year, throughout the country, 57,848 births were registered, 6,426 less compared to 2019.

“The decrease in the global fertility rate is maintained, reaching a value of 1.4 sons and daughters per woman, a value below the level of generational replacement, which implies that not enough boys and girls are born to replace, in the structure population, his mother and father,” highlights the INEC.

The infant mortality rate (IMR) for 2020 registered a decrease of 3.1% compared to 2019, and stood at 7.99 deaths per 1,000 live births.

Other data

In absolute terms, the crude mortality rate registered 5.12 deaths per 1,000 inhabitants. A year earlier, that indicator was 4.80 deaths per 1,000.

- Advertisement -

By sex, the mortality rate was 6 deaths per 1,000 in men (5 per 1,000 in 2019), and 4 deaths per 1,000 in women the same rate that was recorded a year earlier.

Another indicator analyzed by the INEC is that of maternal mortality, which describes the total deaths of women before, during or after childbirth, per 1,000 births.

In 2020, maternal mortality registered 2.94 female deaths per 1,000 births, one more death than those registered in 2019.

The INEC also calculated the marriage rate from the marriage certificates. That rate was 3.7 marriages for every 1,000 inhabitants.

In the case of civil marriages between people of the same sex, for this period 2020, 449 were registered; of these, 264 were among men and 185 among women.

 

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous article4 cantons will have a dry law for Semana Santa
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Costa Rica monitors five more cases of variants of the covid-19 virus

QCOSTARICA - The Instituto Costarricense de Investigación y Enseñanza en Nutrición...
Read more

President Alvarado asks for a review the covid-19 vaccination strategy

QCOSTARICA - Let's do some simple math. The country has received...
Read more

MOST READ

After a century of plunder, US imperialism turns away Central American refugees

National

Murders of women at the hands of boyfriends and exes will also be femicides

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - With 40 votes in favor and none against, Legislators approved on Wednesday a bill that expands the definition that constitutes the crime...
Politics

IMF-Backed Bill Sets Up Clash With Costa Rica’s Powerful Unions

Q Costa Rica -
(BLOOMBERG) Costa Rica is trying to rein in one of the world’s highest public sector wage bills, pitting powerful unions against the government and...
HQ

Spanish police frustrate “hit” on Tico sent from Costa Rica

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - A man in Costa Rica planned and ordered the murder of a Tico living in Marbella, a city in the province of...
Politics

Costa Rica asks India for donation of vaccines

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Government of Costa Rica, in February, asked India for a donation of vaccines against covid-19, within the framework of the cooperative...
Farandula

Former Miss Costa Rica denounces sexist and obscene messages

Luis Morales -
Q MAGAZINE - Karina Ramos, mode, former Miss Costa Rica, businesswoman and host of the television program, Telehit Musica, denounced this week in her...
Health

727 days (1.99 years) it will take Costa Rica to reach Herd Immunity

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The first vaccines against covid-19 in Costa Rica were applied on December 24, three months later, the data says that 106,227 Costa...
HQ

4 cantons will have a dry law for Semana Santa

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - The Unión Nacional de Gobiernos Locales (UNGL) - National Union of Local Governments - reported this Thursday the municipalities that will or...
Economic Policy

Costa Rica’s Powerful Unions to Take To The Streets Against IMF Bill

Rico -
Costa Rica is trying to rein in one of the world’s highest public sector wage bills, pitting powerful unions against the government and the...
Health

Country by Country Guide to Covid Vaccines in Central America

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Covid vaccination in Central America is well underway. Here’s an updated country guide to how they’re doing, as of March 18, 2021. The...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.