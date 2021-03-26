Friday 26 March 2021
Why task management software is so important to the success of remote working 

by Carter Maddox
8

When thinking of working remotely, you often imagine people sitting in their pajamas, lavishly draped over their sofas with a hot mug of coffee and a laptop open in front of them, taking things at a leisurely pace while also watching their favorite Netflix show.

As we have all found out recently, it’s not like that at all. It’s more like sitting in front of your laptop in your office with your head in your hands because you have a deadline in five minutes and your bosses ten-minute meeting has turned into half an hour of ‘I can’t hear you’ and ‘can you repeat that you were breaking up’ and ‘sir, you’re on mute.’

All of this can be more than frustrating and often means that you miss tasks or end up doing things wrong. So, this is why task management software might be a big help to your business and might help boost your online remote working success.

  1. It helps communication between employees
As you well know, communication between employees is imperative if you want anything to happen in your business. It can help improve the quality of the work being produced and can relieve a lot of stress when things are communicated clearly. This makes it easier to work with and makes things a lot better to understand.

  1. It can save a lot of time

Knowing who is doing what at a glance is so much faster than asking and interrupting people while they are working. Gantt charts are excellent for telling you who’s doing what task currently and where that fits in with everyone else, using color-coding and showing how long each task will take for each person.

Being able to see what everyone is doing is great for an employer and for any team member who needs to ask a specific person a question.

  1. It’s good for organizing your team (and preparing them for the next day)

When doing a sign-off, it’s always good to let people know what they’ll be doing the next day. This amount of information can help reduce stress levels and help your workers either research or do a little prep work if they are doing overtime and stops them from walking into the thick of it when they come back to work the next day.

  1. Lastly, it can help boost morale
Having everyone know the speed at which everyone else is working makes it easier to match the pace and get a good working rhythm started. By doing this, you can help workers concentrate and enjoy their work more, especially if they are collectively getting everything ready at the same time.

By measuring the completion of tasks in real-time, they can see what their peers are doing without relying on their location to know what everyone else is doing at that moment. It also keeps bosses informed of what their employees are doing, which is always a bonus.

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

