Deaths related to COVID-19 increased by almost 40%: on average there are 27 deaths a day

QCOSTARICA – The Minister of Health, Dr. Daniel Salas, reported this Tuesday, September 14, that for the epidemiological week of September 5 to 11 there were 187 deaths related to COVID-19, showing a 37.5% increase in mortality compared to the previous epidemiological week that registered 136 deaths.

The current average is 27 deaths per day related to COVID-19.

The week prior it was just under 20 deaths daily, not to long ago the number of daily deaths was 12.

The first week of September becomes the second with the highest number of COVID-19 cases

Likewise, epidemiological week 36, which spanned from September 5 to 11, added 17,667 cases of COVID-19, while week 35, which spanned from August 29 to September 4, accounted for 16,601 cases. This represents a 6.4% increase from week to week, with an average of 2,524 cases per day.

During epidemiological week 36, the average number of hospitalized cases was 1,289, while the average for week 35 was 1,180 admitted cases, reflecting an increase of 9.2% in total hospitalizations. Similarly, epidemiological week 36 registered 886 hospital admissions and 862 for week 35, this represents an increase of 2.8% in new hospital admissions.

Specifically, today, Tuesday, September 14, reported were 1,376 cases (*), 19 deaths and 1,343 people remain hospitalized, of which 494 are in the ICU.

55% of the deaths in epidemiological week 36 were registered in the age group 65 years and over, 26.2% in the age group 50 to 64 years, and 18.8% from 18 to 49 years. There were no deaths of minors. As of September 14, there are 5,851 accumulated deaths related to COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the government announced new sanitary vehicle restrictions to reduce mobility.

Starting Saturday, September 18 and to the end of the month, the vehicle restrictions go back to 9:00 pm instead of 10.00 pm and the return of weekend daytime restriction. See here the full details.

“It is always emphasized that if the scenarios vary, the measures have to be adjusted and this is what we are doing. These measures are attached to guaranteeing the time, the slack necessary to recover that capacity of the health system ”, expressed Alexánder Solís, president of the National Emergency Commission (CNE).

Solís assured that reducing one hour in exposure time generates an important impact, in relation to the reduction of the time to circulate.

* Typically Mondays and Tuesdays of a long weekend have a low number of new cases reported.

