Six out of ten in Costa Rica already have at least one dose against covid-19

QCOSTARICA – Six out of ten people in Costa Rica already have at least one dose of the covid-19 vaccine and one in three has already completed their schedule, that is have had both doses applied.

The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS), in its weekly report, reported this Tuesday that there 4,872,085 vaccines have been applied: 3,144,786 people (60.91%) with at least one dose, of which 1,727,299 people (33.5%) have had both doses applied.

“With these data we can say that 60.91% of the population has already started the development of defenses against covid-19 and 33.46% have already completed their scheme, which allows them to achieve their maximum individual immunity against it. illness,” explained Mario Ruiz Cubillo, medical manager of the CCSS.

In the last seven days, between Tuesday, September 7, and Monday, September 13, the covid-19 vaccine reached 291,475 people. The figure is 3.65% less in relation to the previous week.

From December 24, 2020, to September 6, 2021, 4,872,085 doses have been administered.

In the last week, 218,285 people completed their vaccination and 73,190 started it in the new first dose campaign.

Authorities are emphatic that all areas have sufficient vaccines to vaccinate both first and second doses.

“The situation in the hospitalization services makes it urgent for people to start or complete their immunization schedule. The vaccine against covid-19 has demonstrated its effectiveness in reducing the risk of suffering severe complications and the risk of death from this disease,” the medical manager stressed.

The first doses can be placed in any health area, regardless of whether the person is attached to them or not.

However, some health areas put up “peros” (buts) to people not inscribed in their health area, such as the case of Coopesana that serves the areas of Santa Ana (where the Q is located) and Escazu.

Signs at the Coopeasana vaccination centers ask that only people registered in their health areas can be vaccinated.

In addition, health areas may require registration with them, but cannot refuse or obligate people to pay into the Caja in order to get vaccinated. Registration is only a control of the number of vaccines they will receive from the CCSS.

For now, only Costa Ricans and legal residents (DIMEX) can receive the vaccine. Vaccination at private health centers is not yet possible.

For this reason, the Caja asks those who have not started their scheme to go to the health facility that is most convenient for them.

Vaccination locations and times can be found on the CCSS’s website.

