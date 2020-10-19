Monday, 19 October 2020
#DebunkedRedaqted

#DEBUNKED: False tweet circulates in which Donald Trump relates Carlos Alvarado to Nicolás Maduro

Rico
By Rico
23
Modified date:

#DEBUNKED: NOT TRUE that the president of the United States, Donald Trump, published a message on Twitter in which he relates the president of Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado, to Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro.

The false publication, in which the president of the United States, supposedly, assures that Alvarado and Maduro are friends and accuses them of spreading “sexual degeneration”, circulates in Costa Rica via WhatsApp groups.

In the supposed message, Trump refers to President Alvarado as “the biggest loser in the world” and assures that the United States “will never be a socialist country”, as he suggests that Costa Rica and Venezuela are.

- paying the bills -

“I have said many times that the communists are getting power in our countries: two of them are Nicolás Maduro and his friend Carlos Alvarado, the world’s biggest loser. It is totally incredible that people can believe in them because they are only busy stealing and spreading sexual degeneration. Poor people. America will never be a socialist country,” the alleged message reads.

The false message, dated October 11, 6:49 pm, had 17,500 “likes” and shared 4,799 times.

However, in the Trunp’s official Twitter account, no message with this content is found.

The tweet that Trump published at the date and time of the false message was an electoral post directed to California.

- paying the bills -

“Turn around California. No more shutdowns, continuous blackouts, wildfires (management), or water rationing (because millions of gallons are stupidly shipped to the Pacific Ocean). VOTE TRUMP!” Published the president.

 

Previous articleAeroméxico once again bringing tourists to Costa Rica
Next articleExercise their powers effectively and with a sense of urgency
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Despite the failure, Alvarado and Cruickshank insist: “The dialogue is still on”

National Rico -
Q COSTARICA - In a meeting with the Bloque Unitario Sindical...
Read more

Presidency and Legislative Assembly summon sectors to dialogue to seek solution to crisis

News Rico -
QCOSTARICA - President Carlos Alvarado, and the President of the Legislative...
Read more

MOST READ

Health

Roche to launch new COVID-19 antigen test with results in 18 minutes

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - Roche announced Tuesday that it intends to launch a high-volume Antigen test as an aid in the diagnosis of Severe Acute Respiratory...
Read more
Dollar Exchange

BCCR injected almost US$54 million in two weeks to avoid a further escalation of the dollar price

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - The Central Bank of Costa Rica (BCCR) sold US$53.6 million in the wholesale market, in the last 14 days, to avoid a...
#Protests2020

Trouble in Paradise: Violence at protests threaten to unhinge IMF agreement in Costa Rica

Annika Beaulieu -
QCOSTARICA - As the economic toll of the Covid-19 pandemic takes shape around the globe, the Costa Rican government finds itself in an increasingly...
Bolivia

Bolivia heads to the polls in contentious presidential elections

Deutsche Welle -
Q24N - Bolivia took to the polls on Sunday, in a presidential election that they hope can restore stability in the South American country....
Health

COVID-19 in Costa Rica: 2,799 new cases in last 72 hours; hospitalizations climbs

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Ministry of Health reports 2,799 new cases in the last 72 hours, for a total now of 90,235, and the number...
Crime

German tourist beats up a thug who tried to steal his cell phone

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - A man with the last names Campos Guzmán suffered a good beating (tremenda golpiza in Spanish) at the hands of a German...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.