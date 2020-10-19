Monday, 19 October 2020
HQTravel

Aeroméxico once again bringing tourists to Costa Rica

On Sunday was the first reactivation flight from Mexico landed at Juan Santamaría airport with 100 visitors

Rico
By Rico
15
Modified date:

QCOSTARICA – This Sunday morning, minutes after midnight, the Mexican airline Aeroméxico resumed operations at the Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) with a first flight of the three scheduled per week from Mexico City.

The flights will operate on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays with takeoff from Mexico City (MEX); and Tuesday, Friday and Sunday, leaving Costa Rica, said the the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT), in a statement.

The first of the company’s reactivation flights landed in San Jose with 100 passengers on board; the first Aeroméxico flight in eight months since the closure of air borders decreed on March 19 as a preventive measure against COVID-19.

- paying the bills -

“Mexico is the third most important tourist market for Costa Rica, only preceded by the United States of America and Canada. The return of Aeromexico rekindles the hope of economic reactivation for both nations,” said Gustavo Sgura, Costa Rica’s Minister of Tourism.

According to data from Costa Rica’s immigration service, in 2019 there were 97,173 international arrivals from Mexico.

Giancarlo Molinelli, director of the Global Sales area of ​​Aeroméxico, described as “an honor” for his company to resume flights to “a destination as important to us as Costa Rica.”

Pre-pandemic, Aeroméxico, for 10 years, connected Mexico with Costa Rica; A nation that the airline classifies as “a Central American destination with a privileged location that allows visitors to enjoy beaches of both the Caribbean Sea and the Pacific Ocean, live extreme adventures in its volcanoes, tropical forests and waterfalls, as well as discover the interesting culture that characterizes them.”

Ealier this month Costa Rica opened its air borders to Mexico and Central America; on November 1, it will open its air borders to the rest of the world.

- paying the bills -

No word yet on when the land borders will be reopened. Currently, entry into Costa Rica of foreigners is temporarily restricted until October 31, 2020.

Previous articleCoronavirus and flights: Which airlines are arriving and departing from Costa Rica?
Next article#DEBUNKED: False tweet circulates in which Donald Trump relates Carlos Alvarado to Nicolás Maduro
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Coronavirus and flights: Which airlines are arriving and departing from Costa Rica?

Redaqted Rico -
QCOSTARICA - In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic: which airlines...
Read more

United announces new connections between Costa Rica, Los Angeles and San Francisco

Travel Rico -
QCOSTARICA - United Airlines will offer new direct flights to Costa...
Read more

MOST READ

National

Murders on the rise in Costa Rica: 60 homicides in the last 28 days

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - In the last 28 days, there have been 60 homicides, pushing the number of murders for the year to 438, according to...
Read more
#Protests2020

Protesters shoot police officers who tried to remove the blockade in Upala

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - A group of officers of the Fuerza Publica (National Police) was shot at by protesters, this morning in Santa Lucía de Upala,...
#Protests2020

Police charge protester for attempted homicide against Alajuela police chief

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - A man identified with the surnames Quirós Salas was denounced by the Fuerza Publica (National Police) for attempted homicide after the apparent...
Health

COVID-19 in Costa Rica: 1,166 new cases for Oct 17

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - As of October 17, Costa Rica registers 1,166 new cases of COVID-19, of which 299 are by epidemiological link and 867 by...
HQ

It’s official: Volaris will resume flights in Costa Rica

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - After months of having its wings clipped by the COVID-19 pandemic, the low-cost airline Volaris will resume its flights in Costa Rica...
Redaqted

Panama reopens air borders for tourists after closed for seven months

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Panama, on Monday, October 12, reopened its air borders to international flights with tourists, after keeping them closed for seven months due...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.