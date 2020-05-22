Friday, 22 May 2020
December 1 is a new holiday in Costa Rica: “Abolition of the Army Day”

The holiday replaces the October 12 holiday

QCOSTARICA) Make a note on your calendar, December 1 is now officially a holiday in Costa Rica, the day of the abolition of the army.

In the photo, President Carlos Alvarado (sporting a new haircut) is with Christiana Figueres (light dress) daughter of former President Jose Maria Figueres Ferrer and Dyalá Jiménez (red dress) Minister of Foreign Trade and  Don Pepe’s granddaughter. Photo Casa Presidencial

The holiday is a “Pago No Obligatorio” or a non-paid legal holiday. That is, if you work the day you get paid, if not, no pay.

The new holiday was approved as an amendment to the Labor Code and replaces October 12 (Cultures Day).

The celebratory act took place in the Museo Nacional (National Museum), the former Bellavista Barracks, where on December 1, 1948, the then president of the Founding Board of the Second Republic, José Figueres Ferrer, affectionately known as “Don Pepe”, declared the Army abolished, knocking down the barracks’ walls.

Don Pepe hitting the walls of the Bellavista Barracks on December 1, 1948 in celebration of the abolition of the national army. Photo Casa Presidencial

Costa Rica’s Military Abolition History: Who Protects Costa Rica?

Among the attendees at the ceremony were Christiana Figueres, daughter of former President Figueres Ferrer and former Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and Dyalá Jiménez, Minister of Foreign Trade and  Don Pepe’s granddaughter.

Missing was former president of Costa Rica and son of Don Pepe, Jose Maria Figueres Olsen.

Previous articleForeign Trade Minister: ‘Nicaragua would prefer that we return to the original state of affairs prepandemia’
