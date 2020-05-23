Friday, 22 May 2020
DONATE
BusinessEconomyNews

Ford hires company in Costa Rica for 100,000 key parts for artificial ventilators

The company in Costa Rica will deliver about 100,000 pressure and vacuum switches designed and produced in Costa Rica thanks to team of 350 dedicated Costa Ricans

Rico
By Rico
16
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) The Ford Motor Company transformed one of its production lines to become an assembler of artificial ventilators for intensive care patients by covid-19. To help in this manufacturing, the company looked to a company in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

The automotive giant contacted Microtechnologies Costa Rica, located in El Coyol, to manufacture key components for the ventilators.

Interior view of the facilities of the Microtechnologies manufacturing plant located in Coyol, Alajuela, CostaRica.  Microtechnologies Costa Rica

In the most severe cases of covid-19, a patient’s lungs become inflamed and filled with so much fluid that they fail to supply enough oxygen to the bloodstream to keep the person alive.

- paying the bills -

One way to counter this deficiency is with a ventilator: a device that helps the patient’s lungs do their job while the rest of the body fights the virus.

The parts that will be manufactured in Costa Rica are called pressure and vacuum switches, a kind of mechanical diaphragm pushed at a pressure of 25 pounds per square inch (psi).

The switches fulfill a critical function for the correct operation of the ventilator.

Specifically, they verify that the inlet pressure of the compressed air into the ventilator is optimal and exact, thereby ensuring the correct operation of the device, which then injects an adequate oxygen supply into the patient’s lungs.

About 100,000 of these pieces will be produced in Costa Rica thanks to team of 350 Costa Ricans dedicated to the design and production of the same. To date, workers have already delivered nearly 20,000 of these components and plan to complete the remaining components in the coming weeks.

- paying the bills -

The switch that Ford hired Microtechnologies Costa Rica to manufacture. The component is an integral part of the artificial ventilators that the American car company is producing. / Microtechnologies Costa Rica

Daniel Araya, director of sales for Microtechnologies Costa Rica, explained that the first contact with Ford occurred on March 27 and, by March 30, company began their work at full speed.

The first export of parts was precisely a week later, on April 6.

Araya added that the entire order is to be completed in the first week of June with all components created at the Coyol plant bound for the Ford factory located in Ypsilanti, a town in Washtenaw County, Michigan.

Depending on the behavior of the disease in the United States, Araya anticipates that they could receive another order from Ford, but his hope is that it won’t be case.

“We take on this challenge with a great sense of responsibility as appropriate in this business of manufacturing critical components, but also with a greater sense of urgency, as we know that our work contributes to saving lives,” explained Araya.

Track record

- paying the bills --

The company has been in Costa Rica for 22 years and is internationally recognized as a manufacturer of innovative solutions for other manufacturers in industries such as automotive, medical device, aerospace and others with high demands on the type of parts required for their equipment.

From Alajuela, Costa Ricans design new materials, create prototypes of parts and tools, highly complex automated assembly lines; perform part validation and run scale production of precision metal components.

Their work is so specialized that they even assemble wires made of precious metals and precision switches and sensors; among others.

On March 24, Ford reported that it was working with General Electric Healthcare to expand production of a simplified version of GE Healthcare’s existing ventilator design, to help patients with respiratory failure or shortness of breath caused by covid-19. .

“We are encouraged by how quickly companies from across industries have mobilized to address the growing challenge we collectively face from COVID-19,” said GE Healthcare President & CEO Kieran Murphy.

“We are proud to bring our clinical and technical expertise to this collaboration with Ford, working together to serve unprecedented demand for this life-saving technology and urgently support customers as they meet patient needs,” added Murphy, cited in a statement from Ford.

Previous articleDecember 1 is a new holiday in Costa Rica: “Abolition of the Army Day”
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Number of recovered patients reveals that the Minsa has hidden cases of Covid-19 in Nicaragua

Nicaragua Q24N -
(TODAY NICARAGUA) Here is a simple math exercise: how do you...
Read more

Coronavirus in Costa Rica: Confirmed cases now 897, 4 more truckers treated for covid-19

Coronavirus Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Ministry of Health reported 15 new cases of covid-19...
Read more

MOST READ

Health

Two deaths in a single day from coronavirus in Hospital México

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) This Friday, something unusual happened in the middle of the pandemic: two people died in a single day from coronavirus and the two...
Read more
Economy

Ford hires company in Costa Rica for 100,000 key parts for artificial ventilators

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Ford Motor Company transformed one of its production lines to become an assembler of artificial ventilators for intensive care patients by covid-19....
Coronavirus

COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Survival Calculator

Rico -
New Survival Rate Calculator to help you better understand the risks of existing and pre-existing conditions. This calculator estimates your risk of infection and mortality...
Money

“New normality”, electricity rates surge awaits in July

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Just as we expect to resume activities under the so-called "new normal" due to the COVID-19 pandemic and when the country's productive and...
QBriefly

Couple smuggled and housed foreigners into the country

Q Costa Rica -
A couple was arrested this Friday, May 15, accused of smuggling migrants into the country, through the Upala area. Officials from the Immigration Police raided...
News

Nicaragua Closes Border With Costa Rica!

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Nicaraguan government ordered the closure of traffic through the Peñas Blancas border post, in protest at the measures taken by Costa Rica...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA