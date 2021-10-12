Defensoria demands elimination of sanitary vehicle restrictions

QCOSTARICA – Once again, the sanitary vehicle restrictions are the target of criticism from different sectors that demand that the measure implemented nationally by the Ministry of Health and the Executive Power be eliminated.

The latest comes from the Defensoría de los Habitantes (Ombudsman’s Office), which considers that the measure should be immediately annulled and, rather, progress should be made in strengthening other regulations, such as hand washing, use of the mask, vaccination, and social distancing.

“It is not possible that we continue to justify the need for the Sanitary Vehicle Restriction in studies carried out in 2020, based on facts and realities that are very different from the current ones,” said the Ombudswoman, Catalina Crespo.

“We are talking about economic reactivation and measures in this line are announced, such as, the increase in capacity in restaurants, cinemas, theaters, commercial establishments, hotels and social events in general; but we continue with the idea of ​​restricting the mobility of people, “she added.

Currently, there is a total vehicular restriction maintained (save for the well-known exemptions) between 9:00 pm and 5:00 am every day, and from 5:00 am to 9:00 pm based on the last digits of the vehicle’s license plate: 1 & 2 on Mondays, 3 & 4 on Tuesdays, 5 & 6 on Wednesdays, 7 & 8 on Thursdays, 9 & 0 on Fridays and the on and off alternating “odds and evens” on weekends.

The latest sanitary vehicle restrictions are until Friday, October 15.

As has been customs, it is expected that today, Tuesday, October 12, the government will announce the measures for the second half of the month, failing, in the coming days, before Friday.

Other sectors consider that the restriction is excessive and even has “authoritarian and dictatorial” overtones.

