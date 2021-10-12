Tuesday 12 October 2021
type here...
Search

Defensoria demands elimination of sanitary vehicle restrictions

New measures should be announced by the government before Friday

NationalRedaqted
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Another hit to the pocket! Gasoline prices to rise again

QCOSTARICA - As if the nine increases for the...
Read more

Defensoria demands elimination of sanitary vehicle restrictions

QCOSTARICA - Once again, the sanitary vehicle restrictions are...
Read more

Costa Rica gvt signs decree that imposes mandatory vaccination

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica's President Carlos Alvarado signed this...
Read more

El Salvador’s crypto-loving president says the country will build veterinary hospital with Bitcoin profits

Q24N - El Salvador President Nayib Bukele said over...
Read more

Today’s Vehicle Restriction October 12: Plates ending in “3 & 4” CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - For today, Tuesday, October 12, vehicles with...
Read more

Migration routes in Latin America fraught with deadly risks

Q24N - Nothing has been able to stop people...
Read more

McD’s in Tiquicia (Costa Rica) in 1970

TODAY COSTA RICA - This photo is of the...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – Once again, the sanitary vehicle restrictions are the target of criticism from different sectors that demand that the measure implemented nationally by the Ministry of Health and the Executive Power be eliminated.

The latest comes from the Defensoría de los Habitantes (Ombudsman’s Office), which considers that the measure should be immediately annulled and, rather, progress should be made in strengthening other regulations, such as hand washing, use of the mask, vaccination, and social distancing.

- Advertisement -

“It is not possible that we continue to justify the need for the Sanitary Vehicle Restriction in studies carried out in 2020, based on facts and realities that are very different from the current ones,” said the Ombudswoman, Catalina Crespo.

“We are talking about economic reactivation and measures in this line are announced, such as, the increase in capacity in restaurants, cinemas, theaters, commercial establishments, hotels and social events in general; but we continue with the idea of ​​restricting the mobility of people, “she added.

Currently, there is a total vehicular restriction maintained (save for the well-known exemptions) between 9:00 pm and 5:00 am every day, and from 5:00 am to 9:00 pm based on the last digits of the vehicle’s license plate: 1 & 2 on Mondays, 3 & 4 on Tuesdays, 5 & 6 on Wednesdays, 7 & 8 on Thursdays, 9 & 0 on Fridays and the on and off alternating “odds and evens” on weekends.

The latest sanitary vehicle restrictions are until Friday, October 15.

As has been customs, it is expected that today, Tuesday, October 12, the government will announce the measures for the second half of the month, failing, in the coming days, before Friday.

Other sectors consider that the restriction is excessive and even has “authoritarian and dictatorial” overtones.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleCosta Rica gvt signs decree that imposes mandatory vaccination
Next articleAnother hit to the pocket! Gasoline prices to rise again
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Costa Rica gvt signs decree that imposes mandatory vaccination

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica's President Carlos Alvarado signed this Monday the...
Read more

Today’s Vehicle Restriction October 12: Plates ending in “3 & 4” CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - For today, Tuesday, October 12, vehicles with plates ending...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Farandula

William Shatner finally going into space

QMAGAZINE - While James T. Kirk, arguably one of...
Reports

Pandora Papers: How the fight against tax evasion is going

Q REPORTS - The Pandora Papers is the latest...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.