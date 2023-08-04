Friday 4 August 2023
Delta celebrates 25 years of operations in Central America

As Delta Air Lines celebrates its 25th anniversary of service to four Central American countries, the airline's teams in Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, and El Salvador

Travel
Avatar photo
By Q24N
Q24N – Delta Air Lines has celebrated its 25th anniversary of service to four Central American countries: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala and Panama.

Delta began service to the country’s capital of San Jose in 1998, and later to the coastal Guanacaste region

Delta’s flights have been linking travelers up between popular tourist and business spots and the airline’s all-encompassing route system in the U.S. and around the world.

For the past 25 years, Delta has been on a journey through Central America, making strong connections with the locals and partners along the way. People have been able to explore the area and the tourism industry has been booming ever since.

“We thank our customers for choosing Delta, and we’re grateful to our teams for helping to make these routes a success,” said Agustin Durand, Delta’s General Manager of Sales for Central America and the Caribbean.

“Aside from providing excellent service to our customers, Delta’s people in Central America have volunteered for and supported organizations and causes such as Junior Achievement Americas, Desarrollo en Movimiento Guatemala and the Pacific Run in Guanacaste, among others. We look forward to continuing to play an important role in the development of Central America as a region.”

Delta currently offers an average of 123 weekly flights between the U.S. and the four Central American countries.

Costa Rica: Since Delta began service to the country’s capital of San Jose (SJO) in 1998, and later to the coastal Guanacaste region (LIR), it has flown more than 2.4 million people on the routes. Currently, Delta offers up to 39 weekly flights on four routes from the U.S. to San Jose and Guanacaste airporty. Delta has also increased frequencies from the two Costa Rican cities from one to two per day, to accommodate end-of-the-year holiday travel.

Panama: Delta offers nine weekly flights between Panama City and the airline’s Atlanta hub.

Guatemala: Delta serves Guatemala’s capital, Guatemala City, a destination rich with Mayan history and known as the place of many trees, with daily flights to its Los Angeles and Atlanta hubs.

El Salvador: El Salvador boasts stunning beaches and surf spots along the Pacific Ocean and rugged and beautiful mountainous landscapes. Delta offers 14 weekly flights from its Atlanta and Los Angeles hubs.

 

