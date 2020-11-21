Saturday, 21 November 2020
HealthRedaqted

Dengue cases in 2020 already exceed all cases in 2019

Dengue cases in 2020 already exceed all cases in 2019: 9,438 cases so far this year

by Q Costa Rica
5

QCOSTARICA – As the Minister of Health, Dr. Daniel Salas, remarked Friday during the noon press conference from Casa Presidencial, “Dengue has not taken a break because of Covid”.

In the 44th epidemiological week that ended on October 31, the Minister said the country counted 9,438 cases of dengue, surpassing the total number of cases registered last year, which closed with 9,400.

The most affected regions have been the Huetar Caribe with 4353 cases and La Brunca with 2228 cases.

Among the most common dengue symptoms are headache, muscle, bone, and joint pain, nausea, vomiting, retro-ocular pain (behind the eyes), and rash.

In the case of Zika and Chikungunya, they have circulated in less, registering 120 cases of Zika and 49 of Chikungunya for this year (to October 31).

The Ministry of Health reiterates the call to the population not to lower their guard and continue with the elimination of mosquito breeding sites such as tires, buckets, vases, canoes, jars, among others, as well as collaborating with our officials when they visit their homes for fumigation, presenting proper identification.

In addition, it is important to remember measures such as applying mosquito repellent to exposed skin, using long sleeves, and long pants, where necessary and using mosquito nets.

