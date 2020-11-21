Saturday, 21 November 2020
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

Covid-19 in Costa Rica: 1,187 new cases for Friday; concern for rise in hospitalizations

by Rico
7

QCOSTARICA – Alone at the conference table from Casa Presidencial, the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, made the rare appearance lately to provide us with the latest report on the pandemic.

Alone at the conference table, Health Minister Daniel Salas personally provided the epidemiological report on Friday, November 20, 2020, from Casa Presidencial

In the last couple of months, Dr. Salas has rarely appeared at the conference table, leaving the task to his minions, mostly his vice-minister, Pedro Gonzalez and medical manager, Priscilla Herrera and their recorded video.

- Advertisement -

The presence of Dr. Salas and his “sermon” was somewhat reassuring, yet one couldn’t shake the feeling that, given his presence, we were in trouble.

Well, we are, but nothing that cannot be handled, that is we take the responsibility to take of ourselves, our friends, our families, our co-workers by using a mask and maintaining social distancing.

As to the numbers, for Friday, September 20, the Minister reported 1,187 new cases of the coronavirus, for a total of 129,418  – 62,733 are women and 66,685 men – of which 110,405 are Costa Rican and 19,013 are foreigners.

As of Friday, there are 79,372 (61.3%) recovered people, of which 38,327 are women and 41,045 are men.

- Advertisement -

470 people are hospitalized, 217 of them in intensive care with an age range of one to 90 years.

The number of hospitalizations and ICU needs has risen in the last 10 days, with Minister Salas reminding us of the vulnerability of medical services, a sustained rise and/or spike could easily collapse the country’s hospital capacity.

On Friday, nine deaths were reported, bringing the total deaths associated with Covid-19 to 1,608: 613 women and 995 men, with an age range of nine to 101 years.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleThe Best Mobile Casino Games Ranked In 2020
Next articleDengue cases in 2020 already exceed all cases in 2019
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Dengue cases in 2020 already exceed all cases in 2019

Health Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - As the Minister of Health, Dr. Daniel Salas, remarked...
Read more

When in Rome, ‘Forbidden to talk about the coronavirus’

World Rico -
QWORLD - The message is clear and posted for everyone to...
Read more

MOST READ

Political Economy

Costa Rica wants to attract foreign pensioners and rentiers

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The minimum amount of capital investment that a foreign investor, rentier or pensioner must demonstrate to immigration authorities, as a requirement to...
Read more
Health

Dengue cases in 2020 already exceed all cases in 2019

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - As the Minister of Health, Dr. Daniel Salas, remarked Friday during the noon press conference from Casa Presidencial, "Dengue has not taken...
Health

We can see the light at the end of the tunnel thanks to vaccines

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - In the midst of so much suffering, the world jumped for joy last week when the Pfizer / BioNTech companies announced that...
World

When in Rome, ‘Forbidden to talk about the coronavirus’

Rico -
QWORLD - The message is clear and posted for everyone to see: "It is forbidden to talk about the coronavirus." In a small bar and...
Dollar Exchange

Dollar drops ¢10 this week due to year-end seasonality

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The dollar exchange fell ¢10.38 this week as a result of the traditional sales of foreign currency made by companies to pay...
Health

Covid-19 in Costa Rica: 1,219 new case on Thursday; total now 128,231

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Ministry of Health reported for Thursday, November 19, 1,129 new cases of covid-19 in Costa Rica, for a total now of...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.