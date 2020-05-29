Dengue Outbreak Alert in Zona Sur

(QCOSTARICA) Dengue cases continue to rise nationwide, but the Brunca Region, in the zona sur (southern zone) has become a focus of concern for health authorities.

As of May 23, 450 cases were recorded in that region, 215 of them in Pérez Zeledón, for which the Ministry of Health declared a “dengue outbreak” in the area.

Nationwide, 2,689 cases are reported, which represents almost 3 times more than the 920 cases that were registered on the same date in 2019.

The Brunca Region has invested about ¢80 million colones from January to April 2020 for vector control, both in human and material resources, however, it reiterates to the population the individual responsibility of:

Eliminate breeding areas such as used tires, containers, buckets, animal waterers and black plastics.

Apply mosquito repellent to exposed skin.

Wear long-sleeved shirts and pants.

Use mosquito nets or awnings.

