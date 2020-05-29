Thursday, 28 May 2020
DONATE
Home National San Jose 2020 Light Festival Suspended; Zapote in Doubt
RedaqtedNationalSan Jose

2020 Light Festival Suspended; Zapote in Doubt

Rico
by Rico
14

(QCOSTARICA) San Jose mayor, Johnny Araya, this Thursday morning, announced the cancelation of the traditional year-end Festival de la Luz (Light Festival), held every December, for this year

The mayor cited covid-19 as the reason behind cancelation and added that his office is working with the major television stations in the country to bring the bands and some of the traditional acts that make up the annual festival in the streets of downtown San Jose virtually into the homes of Costa Ricans.

Hundreds of thousands brave the chilly December night air to attend in person the Festival de la Luz, many grabbing a spot on the parade route from early morning, while many more take in the Christmas festivities on television.

- Advertisement -

The mayor added that the future of the traditional Zapote Fair that kicks off on Christmas Day and runs for two weeks, is uncertain.

Araya said at a press conference that it is the responsibility of the municipalities to take measures that protect the population and that is why they canceled the Light Festival.

In addition, the mayor said that there are also negative economic effects on the institution he directs and that they must prioritize resources to attend to families that request help in the midst of the pandemic.

“The income of our municipality has and will continue to be significantly reduced by the crisis. The numbers are very complex to handle and in a responsible way we are also taking a series of measures to cut expenses and to be able – primarily – to attend to and guarantee the provision of public services that correspond to the municipality of San José,” said Araya.

- Advertisement -

According to Araya, the San José Celebrations (Zapote), contrary to the Leight Festival, generate income for the municipality, but health is more important.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleDengue Outbreak Alert in Zona Sur
Next articleSuspension of contract is removed when women become pregnant
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

United Continues Commercial flights to/from Costa Rica

Redaqted Rico -
(QCOSTRICA TRAVEL) Commercial flights to Costa Rica continue though the arrival...
Read more

Perception of the economy: 76% of Costa Rican say it is the worst time to buy a house

Economy Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Consumer perception has plummeted to its lowest level in almost...
Read more

MOST READ

Travel

Costa Rica will be the world’s No. 1 surfing destination, after covid-19

Rico -
Surfers who will travel again in search of waves and also consider the sanitary measures carried out by country during the coronavirus, will find...
Read more
News

Daniel Ortega’s wife lashes out against Costa Rica

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Without saying the name, Rosario Murillo, Nicaragua's vice-president and wife of the dictator Daniel Ortega, lashed out against Costa Rica. Speaking in the official...
Rico's Digest

Whom to believe, hackers or your BCR bank?

Rico -
(Rico's Digest) “To our great regret, executives, employees, regulators, Visa and Master Card are not interested in the data breach that we talked about...
Panama

Panama Chamber of Commerce stresses caution in phased re-opening

Q24N -
Panama’s Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture of Panama (CCIAP), has underscored the phased reopening of the Panama economy when on Thursday, May 21,...
Redaqted

United Continues Commercial flights to/from Costa Rica

Rico -
(QCOSTRICA TRAVEL) Commercial flights to Costa Rica continue though the arrival of tourists is prohibited until June 15, and international flight arrivals are permitted...
Reports

COVID-19 will hit the developing world’s cities hardest. Here’s why

Q Costa Rica -
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought some of the world's wealthiest global cities to their knees. In the current epicenter, New York, roughly one-fifth of...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA