2020 Light Festival Suspended; Zapote in Doubt

(QCOSTARICA) San Jose mayor, Johnny Araya, this Thursday morning, announced the cancelation of the traditional year-end Festival de la Luz (Light Festival), held every December, for this year

The mayor cited covid-19 as the reason behind cancelation and added that his office is working with the major television stations in the country to bring the bands and some of the traditional acts that make up the annual festival in the streets of downtown San Jose virtually into the homes of Costa Ricans.

Hundreds of thousands brave the chilly December night air to attend in person the Festival de la Luz, many grabbing a spot on the parade route from early morning, while many more take in the Christmas festivities on television.

The mayor added that the future of the traditional Zapote Fair that kicks off on Christmas Day and runs for two weeks, is uncertain.

Araya said at a press conference that it is the responsibility of the municipalities to take measures that protect the population and that is why they canceled the Light Festival.

In addition, the mayor said that there are also negative economic effects on the institution he directs and that they must prioritize resources to attend to families that request help in the midst of the pandemic.

“The income of our municipality has and will continue to be significantly reduced by the crisis. The numbers are very complex to handle and in a responsible way we are also taking a series of measures to cut expenses and to be able – primarily – to attend to and guarantee the provision of public services that correspond to the municipality of San José,” said Araya.

According to Araya, the San José Celebrations (Zapote), contrary to the Leight Festival, generate income for the municipality, but health is more important.