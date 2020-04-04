Despite the recommendations of the different international health authorities in the face of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of Nicaragua continues without decreeing sanitary measures such as social isolation, closure of public places and borders, or suspension of the school year.

Quite to the contrary, the Daniel Ortega regime promotes calls for marches to inform the population about the spread of this virus, at the same time that it carries out social, cultural activities and even the massive events.

Such as the “Carazo Summer Carnival”, which invites the Nicaraguan population to be part of the event that began on Friday, April 3, with the Carnaval Verano de Amor (Summer Carnival of Love).

Comparsas (marching bands), beauty pageants to choose Miss Carazo 2020 and a lot of partying are the promises that will culminate in the La Boquita tourist center in the Diriamba district.

The activity has the backing of the Government and the Nicaraguan Tourism Institute.

Article originally appeared on Today Nicaragua and is republished here with permission.