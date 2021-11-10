Wednesday 10 November 2021
type here...
Search

Despite enabling electronic payment on Ruta Uno, drivers must stop

Come up, stop, wait and go" are the four steps of the electronic payment to be activated on the Ruta Uno tolls starting next week

InfrastructureRedaqted
By Rico
From the Ruta Uno website
Paying the bills

Latest

Despite enabling electronic payment on Ruta Uno, drivers must stop

QCOSTARICA - The tolls on the Ruta Uno at...
Read more

Experts recommend taxing the “Aguinaldo”, President Alvarado rejects the idea

QCOSTARICA - Taxing the "Aguinaldo" - the annual Christmas...
Read more

Tico at the helm of the American rom-com film Love Hard

QMAGAZINE -  Love Hard is the 2021 American romantic...
Read more

What it means to be catfished and how to tell if you are a victim

Chances are your grandparents met because they lived within...
Read more

Air France pilot records his takeoff from Juan Santamaría (Video)

QCOSTARICA - An Air France airline pilot, Guillaume Laffon,...
Read more

Less than 1% of vaccinated against covid-19 report some side effect

QCOSTARICA - Less than 1% of people who receive...
Read more

‘La Sicaria’ is found guilty of seducing a man to murder him

QCOSTARICA - "La Sicaria", a 26-year-old woman who on...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – The tolls on the Ruta Uno at Río Segundo de Alajuela (east of the airport) and Naranjo, will launch the “electronic payment” system through the Quickpass next week; however, unlike smooth passage of electronic payment on the Ruta 27, for example, drivers will have to stop at the collection point to comply with a verification process.

The four steps of the electronic payment system of the Ruta Uno: “Come up, stop, wait and go”. From the Ruta Uno website

That is, the Fideicomiso Ruta Uno  (Ruta Uno Trust) will start accepting electronic payment, but require drivers to come to stop, just as they do if paying in cash so that the booth attendant can make a manual classification of the type of vehicle and indicate such to the system to process the correct payment.

“To pay the toll, the user must stop completely at the toll booth for a few seconds, so that the toll operator manually classifies the vehicle and through a screen, informs the driver the amount of the (toll) rate and, once the payment is made, either in cash or by means of the TAG (electronic devices), the toll operator will proceed to lift the barrier so that the user can continue their journey,” said the Operation Manager of the Administrative Unit of the Trust, Verónica Sáenz.

The tolls at Rio Segundo. From the Ruta Uno website
- Advertisement -

During this week work is being done on improving infrastructure, minor repairs and installation of the necessary elements for the start-up of the project, such as barriers or needles, computer equipment and systems. Work is also being done on staff training.

Those in charge of the “electronic payment” project avoided indicating whether the new system could cause a slower transit through the collection point and only stated that “in a second phase, the electronic collection will be applied without the need to stop.”

The tolls at Naranjo. From the Ruta Uno website

At the moment it is indicated that all tollbooths will have the option of receiving payment through the Quickpass and, also, maintaining the service with cash. In both cases, the needles will be required to be lifted by the tollbooth operator in order to continue through.

“Come up, stop, wait and go” is the headline the Ruta Uno Trust uses to describe the new electronic payment system.

“Users only have to follow four simple steps to pay the toll in cash or with Quickpass device,” notes the Ruta Uno website.

The current toll charges on the Ruta Uno:

From the Ruta Uno website
- Advertisement -

For now, there will be no exclusive lanes for electronic payment, the Ruta Uno Trust says it is considering such, depending on the demand.

“It would depend, of course, on generating a high demand for drivers with the digital charging device, which merits having one of the charging lines to serve them exclusively,” said the Ruta Uno Trust.

“At first it is not being considered because the toll stations have few toll lines and, as one is enabled for this service without sufficient demand, it could result in an unproductive effort that ends up affecting other users,” it justified.

The money from the collection of tolls on Ruta Uno will be used for the road expansion of the Interamericana highway section between La Sabana and San Ramón.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleExperts recommend taxing the “Aguinaldo”, President Alvarado rejects the idea
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Electronic payment in tolls on Ruta 1 will not be automatic

QCOSTARICA - Electronic payment in toll stations located in Río Segundo...
Read more

Improvements to tolls in Río Segundo and Naranjo after years of deterioration

QCOSTARICA - After years of deterioration and antiquity, work has already...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Crime

‘La Sicaria’ is found guilty of seducing a man to murder him

QCOSTARICA - "La Sicaria", a 26-year-old woman who on...
Reports

Nicaragua’s Election A Farce of Democracy

Opinion article by Óscar Arias Sánchez. San Jose, Costa...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.