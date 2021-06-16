Wednesday 16 June 2021
type here...
InfrastructureRedaqted

Despite investigation, construction of road works by H. Solís will continue

The firm is in charge of five major projects, including the Circunvalacion, the expansion of Barranca-Limonal section, La Angostura and the overpasses in Taras and La Lima.

by Rico
14

QCOSTARICA – Five major road works under the responsibility of the H. Solís company will continue in development despite investigations for alleged corruption involving the owners of the construction company and officials of the Consejo Nacional de Vialidad (Conavi) -National Highway Council, in the case known as Caso Cochinilla.

Barranca-Limonal section of the Ruta 1, as US$182 million dollar project is under development by the H. Solis company

The five projects include the northern section of the Circunvalación, the expansion of the Ruta 1 (Interamericana Norte) between Barranca and Limonal, the building of two overpasses at the entrance to Cartago of three and four levels at the Taras and La Lima (awarded in January 2021, and La Angostura entrance to Puntarenas.

- Advertisement -

A spokesperson for the company H. Solís and the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation (MOPT) said the works will continue.

“The projects are still underway with total normality, let us remember that there are signed contracts that companies must comply with,” the MOPT’s press department reported this Tuesday.

In the same sense, Carlos Carmiol Rodríguez, spokesman for H. Solís, assured that the execution of the projects will continue normally.

“The company has a written commitment with the Government and the Costa Ricans that it will honor in the agreed times. All work will follow its planned rhythm,” he said.

- Advertisement -

On Monday, the Organismo de Investigacion Judicial (OIJ) deployed 57 raids in which 30 people were arrested, including businessmen and public officials.

On the list of those arrested are Mélida Solís Vargas, owner of H. Solís, as well as Carlos Cerdas Araya, of the MECO construction company. Also, managers and other officials of Conavi.

All of them are linked to alleged acts of corruption, bribery, influence peddling and fraud to the detriment of the State, related to contracts and the execution of road works.

The H. Solís company was awarded road contracts for US$495 million.

The company is also working on the designs of the intersection at the Monumento al Agua, which connects the Circunvalación with the General Cañas, as part of the so-called urgent works (OBIS) of the expansion of the highway between San José and San Ramón.

Works were expected to begin in the middle of the year.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleFifth tropical wave precipitation will be heavier in the north of the country
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Bribed with cars, sexual favors and money in exchange for road works contracts

QCOSTARICA - The OIJ uncovered a big pothole on Monday when...
Read more

Agreement will seek that Conavi and AyA ‘talk’ to avoid damage to newly built roads

QCOSTARICA - If you've lived in Costa Rica for some time,...
Read more

MOST READ

Direct flight will connect Guanacaste with Austin starting in November

News

Nicaragua’s Foreign Minister absent from the summit of Central American presidents

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Daniel Ortega government sent its ambassador to Costa Rica, Duilio Hernández, as its representative to the summit of Central American presidents...
Disasters

Plate rupture has potential for stronger quakes

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The 5.7-magnitude tremor, felt at 5:27 pmon Thursday, occurred in a maritime zone with the potential for stronger earthquakes, explained Ivonne Arroyo,...
Travel

The US improves travel alerts for Central America; Not Costa Rica and Nicaragua

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The United States has eased travel advisories for most Central American countries, with the exception of Costa Rica and Nicaragua, according to...
Expat Focus

Vaccine Tourism – A Practical Guide

Guest Contributor -
By Amy Gdala, Guest Contributor - The US has a surplus of vaccines, while Costa Rica is struggling to supply sufficient numbers to citizens...
Trends

eHow to Become Successful in Online Casino Betting 

Carter Maddox -
To become a successful gambler in the online industry, there is a lot to cover. It can be known to be a vastly different...
National

Fifth tropical wave precipitation will be heavier in the north of the country

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - For this Wednesday, the arrival of the fifth tropical wave of the season is expected, thus reinforcing the rainy activity mainly to...
Travel

Immigration system failure affected passengers at the San Jose airport Monday

Rico -
QCOSTARICA -  In yet another system-wide failure in the immigration check-out, passengers looking to leave Costa Rica Monday morning by way of the Juan...
Latin America

The U.S. and Democracy in Nicaragua

Q Costa Rica -
Q REPORTS (Council on Foreign Affairs) Democracy is being destroyed in Nicaragua. This has been the long-term project of Daniel Ortega, the country’s dictator,...
Entertainment

New Television Program To Promote Family Fun

Q Costa Rica -
Q ENTERTAINMENT - Attention families of Costa Rica! A new contest program, led by Douglas Sánchez and Verónica González, is looking for participants who...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.