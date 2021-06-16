Wednesday 16 June 2021
Fifth tropical wave precipitation will be heavier in the north of the country

19

QCOSTARICA – For this Wednesday, the arrival of the fifth tropical wave of the season is expected, thus reinforcing the rainy activity mainly to the north of our country.

Downpours and thunderstorm in Taras de Cartago on Tuesday afternoon.

The national weather service, the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN), warns in particular residents of the northern Caribbean plains, Tortuguero and Barra Colorado.

But the heavier than usual rains is also expected in Sarapiquí, San Carlos, Bagaces, Cañas, Cartago, Cerro de La Muerte, Talamanca, Valle de El General and surrounding areas, as well as the entire Pacific coast, where there are already high levels of saturation of soils.

This saturation of soils generated a considerable landslide on Monday afternoon in Caracol Norte de Corredores, in the southern part of Puntarenas province, where much of the material fell into the bed of a river.

Several residents who live nearby told the regional media Colosal Informa that fortunately, the material did not completely obstruct the flow of water through the river, because if a lagoon had formed, the risk would be greater.

This Tuesday, the entry of humidity from the Pacific Ocean generated heavy downpours with a storm east of the Central Valley, mainly in Cartago and its surroundings.

There were also heavy rains, lightning and thunder in Upala, Horquetas de Sarapiquí; Orosi volcano, in Guanacaste; Cerro Chitaría, in Santa Ana; Santa Bárbara de Heredia and Higuito de Desamparados, reported the IMN.

