Deterioration in national routes worries mayors

QCOSTARICA – The Asociación Nacional de Alcaldías e Intendencias (ANAI) – National Association of Mayors and Intendances – offered help to the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation (MOPT) to attend to the national road network.

The deterioration in the national routes worries the mayors, since it affects the development of the cantons, to which residents blame the municipalities when in reality the road maintenance of national roads befalls on the MOPT.

The mayor of Sarchí and director of ANAI, Maikol Porras, said that the association has requested an audience with the MOPT minister, Luis Amador.

While Heriberto Cubero, mayor of Abangares and president of ANAI, considers the poor condition of the roads affects the economy.

The ANAI proposal contemplates using available resources from real estate taxes, patents, or construction permits for this purpose.

The concerns of the mayors include the inefficiency of the MOPT, as well as corruption, among others, in issuing tenders for road works and contract compliance.

