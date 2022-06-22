Wednesday 22 June 2022
World Cup in Qatar will be broadcast exclusively on Liberty

HQSportsWorld Cup Qatar 2022
By Rico
QCOSTARICA – Watching the World Cup 2022 in Costa Rica will be exclusive only to customers of Liberty Latin America, a company that joined the operations of Cabletica and Movistar under the name of Liberty last week.

Among the novelties for the launch of the brand name, the company with more than 3.3 million subscribers, will present its mobile service clients the exclusive transmission of all the matches of the World Cup 2022 held in Qatar.

The 64 games can be watched from both the television or cell phone or downloaded on the Liberty Go application that is expected to launch soon.

Customers of Cabletica and Movistar will continue with the same services and plans contracted prior to the announcement of the new brand, according to Johanna Escobar, general manager of Liberty.

 

