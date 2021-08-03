Did you get vaccinated with Pfizer?

QCOSTARICA – A third dose of the Pfizer / BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine can “strongly” boost protection against the delta variant, beyond the protection provided by the two standard doses.
This is suggested by new data released by Pfizer last week.
This information suggests that the levels of antibodies against the delta variant in people aged 18 to 55 years who receive a third dose of vaccine are more than five times higher than after a second dose.
Among people 65 to 85 years old, data from Pfizer suggests that levels of antibodies to the delta variant after receiving a third dose of vaccine are more than 11 times higher than after a second dose.
There is an “estimated potential for up to a 100-fold increase in delta variant neutralization after dose three, compared to the previous dose,” the researchers wrote in the Pfizer data slides.